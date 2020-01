As part of its plan to try to foster social impact in diverse communities, Gucci has revealed the 16 grantees that are the 2020 recipients of the Gucci North America Changemakers Impact Fund.

The first installment of what is a five-year program will go to 16 groups in 12 cities in North America. These organizations specialize in broadening diversity and social impact in such areas as arts and culture, social justice and equity and education. As will be the case in the years that follow, this inaugural round consists of an annual $1 million grant.