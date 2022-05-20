Gucci Is Still Italy’s Most Valuable Brand, According to BrandZ

MILAN — Gucci has confirmed its top position in the BrandZ 2022 Top 30 Most Valuable Italian Brands ranking by Kantar, which measures the value of brands by combining financial data with brand equity research.

The fashion house leads the list for the fourth year with a brand value that increased 12 percent to $37.9 billion compared to 2021.

Gucci’s brand value is nearly one third of the total value of all Italian brands in the ranking, which were up 12 percent to $128.7 billion compared to last year. The Florentine fashion house also reported more than three times the value of second-tier utilities company Enel.

Prada is the second-most valuable brand among fashion and luxury players with a value of more than $5.6 billion, which secured the house the sixth position on the list, behind automotive company Ferrari.

Fendi ranked seventh but reported the greatest growth, as its brand value jumped 47 percent to $4.7 billion. The Fendace collection, with its swap formula and media resonance, played a key role in this performance, benefiting also Versace, which was the only newcomer of the luxury segment in this year’s ranking.

Overall, Italian luxury brands continued to contribute the most to the top 30, accounting for 44 percent of the total brand value. According to the list, the top 10 luxury brands included Bulgari — among the overall top five risers along with Fendi and Prada — Giorgio Armani, Bottega Veneta, Salvatore Ferragamo, Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana.

Another 11 categories were represented in the overall ranking, too, with telecommunication companies, energy, insurance, food and automotive players also appearing in the first 10 positions. In particular, the second-most valuable Italian brand Enel reported $12.6 billion in brand value, followed by Kinder, Tim and Ferrari, valued at $9.8 billion, $8.9 billion and $8.3 billion, respectively.

The report spotlighted the positive momentum experienced by the country’s brands, showing that in the last four years they have grown in value by 51 percent.

Even if highlighting that the “Made in Italy” stamp of quality still bolsters the international growth of local brands, Kantar urged local companies to implement stronger and most effective communication to further build brand equity.

“Excelling with innovative products and a superb brand experience is no longer sufficient to guarantee success. Brands must address new values of consumers who want the brands they buy to align with their own beliefs. They no longer think only about how things are made, but by whom, under what conditions, and whether their materials are ethically sourced,” said Federico Capeci, managing director Italy, Greece & Israel — insights division, Kantar.

“Leading brand Gucci, for example, has tackled this challenge head on. It trades not just in fabrics, leather goods and gemstones, but commitment, authenticity, and conviction,” he added.

Capeci continued emphasizing the increasing importance of exposure as a business lever, especially because “as the value that Italy and its brands derive from exports overseas risks being impacted by instability, inflation and rising material costs, there is a greater need to focus on ensuring that consumers properly understand that brands are worth their value.”

The BrandZ Italian list is compiled by combining financial analysis of each label for the most recent fiscal year with surveys distributed to almost 70,000 Italian consumers. A Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands list is also issued annually, combining market data with opinions of more than 4 million consumers worldwide.

FOR MORE FROM WWD.COM, SEE: