Guess Watches said today it has embarked on a partnership with Pencils of Promise, a nonprofit organization that increases access to education for children in developing countries. The partnership is in collaboration with Guess Watches’ Faces to Watch, Time to Give program and New York City-based designer, illustrator and author Timothy Goodman, who designed two exclusive, limited-edition timepieces for the initiative.

Through its Faces to Watch, Time to Give program, a Guess Watches special-edition timepiece is released every year and a portion of the proceeds is donated directly to international children’s charities. Guess Watches and its global partnerships have raised more than $7 million in support of 15 charities worldwide, according to the company. While PoP, to date, has built more than 475 schools throughout Ghana, Guatemala, Nicaragua and Laos, as well as provided education to more than 90,000 students, the firm said.

And Timothy Goodman’s graffiti-inspired “Sharpie Art” aesthetic roils well in the edgy, silicone black-and-white unisex timepieces, which will be available through Guess beginning Aug. 25. The timepieces’ designs underscore the PoP partnership through sportive education-themed books, bells, bulbs and balls that signify the ongoing efforts of the organization.

Goodman’s art and own words have been seen in galleries worldwide, as well as less conventional spaces such as walls, buildings, packaging, cars, people, shoes, clothing, book jackets and magazine covers. Goodman has worked with major brands and media organizations such as Tiffany & Co., J. Crew Group, Target Corp., Uniqlo Co. Ltd., Ford Motor Co., Google, Airbnb, Samsung, The New Yorker and The New York Times. He is also an established author and blogger.

Catherine Sanderson, senior marketing coordinator at PoP, said the organization is “excited for Pencils of Promise to join forces with an iconic brand like Guess and a world-class artist like Timothy Goodman. Together, we’re proving that when people come together, they can bring about positive change. In this case, we’re going to build a school in Guatemala and a school in Laos to bring education to children in need.”

