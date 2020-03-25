The latest coronavirus-themed survey from The Harris Poll shows most Americans are concerned over a shortage of healthcare workers during the crisis as well as a potential shortage of medical supplies. The weekly survey also revealed a large number of respondents noting that the COVID-19 outbreak will have a long-lasting impact on their intent to travel.

The Harris Poll found 18 percent of those surveyed said it “would take them four to six months following the news of the virus flattening for them to fly in a plane again.” And, travel on cruise ships, 22 percent of respondents said it would “take a year or longer before they take a cruise” while one in 10 said they would “never again” go on a cruise ship.

Researchers at the firm also said more people “think they’re going to get COVID-19” (20 percent, up from 16 percent in an initial COVID-19 survey). And a “huge 35 percent say they fear they could die from COVID.”

Regarding healthcare shortages, The Harris Poll said “nearly 9 in 10 Americans are concerned of a potential shortage of healthcare workers (doctors, nurses, support staff (up 8 percent since last week)” while 86 percent of those polled said they are concerned “about a potential shortage of hospital ventilators (for assisted breathing) or hospital beds (up 9 percent for each in the last week),” authors of the report said.

There’s also a growing concern over a shortage of surgical masks, gloves and COVID-19 testing kits.

In regard to connectivity, The Harris Poll said close to “4 in 10 Americans say they are virtually connecting with family and friends via FaceTime and other means to cope with social distancing.” This compares to 55 percent of Generation Z. By gender, 43 percent of women are connecting virtually, which compares to 34 percent of men.