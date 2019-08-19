When it comes to looking online for recycling apparel, H&M is the most searched fashion brand, followed by Coach and Patagonia, according to data from online marketing solution firm SEMrush.

Jana Garanko, a spokeswoman for the company, said the “interest in recycling fashion is growing every month,” and added that the online search trend “skyrocketed this past January” with each successive month since experiencing an increase in searches.

Garanko said it is part of a more concerted effort by consumers to be greener and reduce waste. The online searches for fashion recycling is especially prominent in the U.S., the company said, adding that it’s likely to be a top search trend in fashion this year.

Other brands that garnered the top searches for recycling apparel included Hollister, Nike and Levi Strauss & Co.

This past spring, in SEMrush’s annual list of most searched for global fashion brands, H&M was also number one, and had knocked Macy’s Inc. down to the number-two position, while Russian e-commerce site Wildberries came in third.

Industry experts expect online searches for products to continue their upward trajectory. But last month, FTI Consulting forecast a slowing pace of online revenue gains. Researchers at the firm said the share of online sales will continue to take a larger bite out of total retail sales even as the pace of sales gains slows.

FTI said U.S. online retail sales growth “year-over-year has slowed for four consecutive quarters for the first time since 2012 and may have reached an inflection point that could result in slowing growth moving forward.”

Simultaneously, retailers are accelerating the pace of online markdowns, which drives up online searches and conversions, but results in lower average order value as well as margin erosion.

