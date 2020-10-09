Fifty-six percent of citizens don’t cast a vote in U.S. presidential elections – and a quirky creative clan based in Los Angeles wants to change that.

Led by Dominika Juilliet, founder of Provoke, a nonprofit, speaker series and film collective, the saga began with Juilliet’s distress call to Hollywood designer Maggie Barry, who has worked with the likes of Nicki Minaj and Lady Gaga, in the hope that something could be done to promote voting through young women’s beauty and social media accounts – and asked if Barry had anything in her archives that featured the emblematic red, white and blue.

Barry’s swift response was to create custom “VOTE” dresses inspired by Nineties-style tube dresses, topped off with a Phillip Treacy tribute hat. “This is no time for apathy,” Barry told WWD. “Using your voice and influence to get people registered to vote is critical.”

“[I] decided to do this shoot because we need to be inspired to get up and vote and make voting in fashion, make it the power we have to make a difference. United we can make a difference and changes that matter,” Barry added.

Juilliet emphasized the need for unity, particularly before the election.

“In 2020, there is nothing more critical than dedicating some of that space we all have for social media to promoting something that unites us all: this election. And with a pandemic, there are challenges all around not only to making it possible to collaborate, but also finding people who can see how a PSA is time well spent.”

“We were so honored to wear her pieces,” Julliet added.

