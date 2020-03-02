By  on March 2, 2020
twitter @Tiffany Ap

Hong Kong has registered a full year of slumping retail sales, new figures for the month of January show, with the losing streak set to widen further as the city struggles with the impact of the coronavirus and persistent social unrest that interrupted parts of the city again last weekend.

Retail sales for the month of January fell 21.4 percent compared to a year ago to 37.8 billion Hong Kong dollars, or $7.78 billion at current exchange. While such a drop would be considered significant at any time of year, the fact that January was the month of Chinese New Year, traditionally one of the biggest annual spending peaks, is even more sobering.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers