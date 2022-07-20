Houdini, The Woolmark Company Debut ‘The New Naturals’ Line

Four billion years of natural innovation built the foundation for The New Naturals collection, according to Swedish sustainable sportswear brand Houdini. Its collection features biodegradable merino wool styles, providing “a basis for new life and resources.”

The company said it posits The New Naturals as a “unique alternative to linear sportswear and a circular collection that is as smart and effective as nature itself,” and “the ultimate symbiosis of the latest human technology and naturally occurring designs.”

Developed in close cooperation with The Woolmark Company, Tencel and the Südwolle Group, a Germany-based textile firm, its shared focus was on creating a collection that took Houdini’s sustainability initiatives — beyond its regular use of recycled and natural materials to create circular, sustainable sportswear — to a deeper level.

Jesper Danielsson, head of design and product at Houdini Sportswear, said, “The idea is to evolve natural fibers like merino wool or Tencel Lyocell with the help of cutting-edge technology. Natural resources, borrowed from nature and transformed into highly functional fabrics using the latest technology. The New Naturals — revolutionary, new and yet purely natural.”

Alto Crew in Green Horizon. Image courtesy of Houdini.

Through its partnership with The Woolmark Company, its use of merino wool — the OG performance fiber — offers breathability, moisture-wicking and thermoregulating properties, as well as odor resistance, all alluring qualities for sustainably made sportswear.

Focused on peak “natural performance” and protection against the elements, The New Naturals consists of three styles, inclusive of a warming Desoli baselayer, made of 100 percent merino wool; its Alto midlayer, which offers a blend of merino wool and Tencel branded lyocell fibers, and Lana shell layer, also made of 100 percent merino wool. Collectively, the styles are made exclusively with natural, biodegradable and recyclable materials.

John Roberts, managing director of The Woolmark Company, said, “The Woolmark Company and Houdini have long shared similar values regarding the creation of quality, technical products with minimal impact. As a 100 percent natural, renewable and biodegradable fiber, merino wool’s inherent circular attributes align with Houdini’s ethos and provides the ultimate ingredient for its The New Naturals collection.”

Roberts added, “Cross-industry collaboration is fundamental to not only share the journey toward more sustainable, circular practices and products, but also to achieve industry transformation. This is what makes Houdini’s latest offering so exciting.”

