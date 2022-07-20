Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: July 20, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Fashion Brands Need a Cultural Transformation, and Collabs Aren’t the Cure-All

Fashion

Couture Fall 2022 Trend: Black Velvet

Business

Giorgio Armani Group 2021 Sales Surpass 2B Euro Mark One Year Ahead of Plans

Houdini, The Woolmark Company Debut ‘The New Naturals’ Line

The New Naturals collection is described as a “love affair between nature and technology.”

Houdini
The Alto Houdi in Hazel. Image courtesy of Houdini.

Four billion years of natural innovation built the foundation for The New Naturals collection, according to Swedish sustainable sportswear brand Houdini. Its collection features biodegradable merino wool styles, providing “a basis for new life and resources.”

The company said it posits The New Naturals as a “unique alternative to linear sportswear and a circular collection that is as smart and effective as nature itself,” and “the ultimate symbiosis of the latest human technology and naturally occurring designs.”

Developed in close cooperation with The Woolmark Company, Tencel and the Südwolle Group, a Germany-based textile firm, its shared focus was on creating a collection that took Houdini’s sustainability initiatives — beyond its regular use of recycled and natural materials to create circular, sustainable sportswear — to a deeper level.

Related Galleries

Jesper Danielsson, head of design and product at Houdini Sportswear, said, “The idea is to evolve natural fibers like merino wool or Tencel Lyocell with the help of cutting-edge technology. Natural resources, borrowed from nature and transformed into highly functional fabrics using the latest technology. The New Naturals — revolutionary, new and yet purely natural.”

Houdini
Alto Crew in Green Horizon. Image courtesy of Houdini.

Through its partnership with The Woolmark Company, its use of merino wool — the OG performance fiber — offers breathability, moisture-wicking and thermoregulating properties, as well as odor resistance, all alluring qualities for sustainably made sportswear.

Focused on peak “natural performance” and protection against the elements, The New Naturals consists of three styles, inclusive of a warming Desoli baselayer, made of 100 percent merino wool; its Alto midlayer, which offers a blend of merino wool and Tencel branded lyocell fibers, and Lana shell layer, also made of 100 percent merino wool. Collectively, the styles are made exclusively with natural, biodegradable and recyclable materials.

John Roberts, managing director of The Woolmark Company, said, “The Woolmark Company and Houdini have long shared similar values regarding the creation of quality, technical products with minimal impact. As a 100 percent natural, renewable and biodegradable fiber, merino wool’s inherent circular attributes align with Houdini’s ethos and provides the ultimate ingredient for its The New Naturals collection.”

Roberts added, “Cross-industry collaboration is fundamental to not only share the journey toward more sustainable, circular practices and products, but also to achieve industry transformation. This is what makes Houdini’s latest offering so exciting.”

MORE BUSINESS NEWS FROM WWD:

Astronaut Karen Nyberg Launches ‘Earth Views’ Fabric Line

Evrnu Develops Recyclable Material Made Entirely of Textile Waste

Citizens of Humanity, Net-a-porter Partner for Denim Collaboration

Houdini, The Woolmark Company, Debut ‘The

WWD Report Card: Rating The Front Row Of Paris Couture Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad