×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: September 20, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Britain Bids Farewell to Queen Elizabeth II – at Westminster Abbey, in the Streets and Parks of London, and at Windsor

Business

Moncler Celebrates 70th Anniversary

Business

Ralph Lauren Accelerates, Sets Strategic Plan to Build on ‘Fortress Foundation’

How Google Is Helping Companies Navigate Brand Purpose in a Value-Driven World

Google’s search insights reflect consumer search trends, including key values and self-identifiers through keywords. 

Women in Power
Kellie Fitzgerald, managing director, retail at Google. Kreg Holt

After surviving a global pandemic, disproportionate impacts on women, facing an awakening of racial injustice and coming to terms with a climate crisis, “we’re all different people now,” said Kellie Fitzgerald, managing director, retail at Google. And that’s not hard to believe, she told the audience at Women in Power, as she reflected on her own personal, professional and consumer behavior changes over the last three years.

And then, 2022 brought on a new set of challenges with consumers dealing with financial uncertainty, once again impacting shopping behavior, including intent to purchase. All of this, Fitzgerald said, gets tied into brand purpose, as consumers have become more connected to personal values, which directly impacts how they shop.

Related Galleries

“Whether someone is choosing to buy an electric car to do her part for sustainability in the environment, or simply directing their $5 to a Black-owned coffee shop, consumers are actively shopping their values in nearly every transaction today,” said Fitzgerald. “Now, at the same time, consumers are experiencing rising prices on essential items like gas and groceries and rent, so they’re forced to make tough choices on how and where to spend. We’re seeing a significant increase in consumer shopping for deals, looking for ways to stay within a budget or even buying in bulk in order to save. However, the importance of value has not diminished the importance of values.”

Over and over again, Google’s data analytics show that the search and shopping data proves that “it’s not an either-or, it’s both and more,” she said.

One way that personal values show up as consumers search on Google is in modifiers that consumers use. A “magic” keyword for queries is “for,” which critically serves to share a consumer’s personal value and identity — for example, a search for “sustainable hair products for graying hair,” which not only shows that the consumer wants to find environmentally friendly products, but also indicates their age.

“It really changes your ability to connect in a meaningful way with them and understanding their identities gives you more chances to service and delight them with your product and what you have to offer,” said Fitzgerald. This insights data is also relevant, she said, as prices continue to rise as consumers are searching for key items with modifiers for promotional codes.

According to Google’s data, searches for the terms “cheap” and “best” together have risen by 40 percent year-over-year. Searches for “designer outlet” have also seen a 90 percent increase since just last year.

In addition to price, sustainability has been top of mind for shoppers, Fitzgerald said, though consumers still want to find the best options at accessible price points. With this in mind, Fitzgerald pointed to fast-fashion brands as a potential winner if they continue to offer more sustainable options and evolve when it comes to environmental impact.

“Our primary goal is to be helpful and we really respect the opportunity to respond to the identities and values that people are sharing with us when they search,” said Fitzgerald on her team at Google. “Our goal is to partner with many brands like all of you represent to ensure that you can go beyond just talking about your brand values and really embed them and activate them in every touch point as differentiating features of your product and your service.”

How Google is Helping Companies Navigate

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

How Google is Helping Companies Navigate

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

How Google is Helping Companies Navigate

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

How Google is Helping Companies Navigate

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

How Google is Helping Companies Navigate

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

How Google is Helping Companies Navigate

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

How Google is Helping Companies Navigate

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

How Google is Helping Companies Navigate

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

How Google is Helping Companies Navigate

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

How Google is Helping Companies Navigate

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

How Google is Helping Companies Navigate

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

How Google is Helping Companies Navigate

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

How Google is Helping Companies Navigate

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

How Google is Helping Companies Navigate

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

How Google is Helping Companies Navigate

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

How Google is Helping Companies Navigate

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

How Google is Helping Companies Navigate

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

How Google is Helping Companies Navigate

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

How Google is Helping Companies Navigate

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

How Google is Helping Companies Navigate

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

How Google is Helping Companies Navigate

Hot Summer Bags

How Google is Helping Companies Navigate

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

How Google is Helping Companies Navigate

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

How Google is Helping Companies Navigate

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

How Google is Helping Companies Navigate

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

How Google is Helping Companies Navigate

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

How Google is Helping Companies Navigate

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

How Google is Helping Companies Navigate

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

How Google is Helping Companies Navigate

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

How Google is Helping Companies Navigate

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

How Google is Helping Companies Navigate

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

How Google is Helping Companies Navigate

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

How Google is Helping Companies Navigate

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

How Google is Helping Companies Navigate

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

How Google is Helping Companies Navigate

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

How Google is Helping Companies Navigate

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

How Google is Helping Companies Navigate

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

How Google is Helping Companies Navigate

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

How Google is Helping Companies Navigate

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

How Google is Helping Companies Navigate

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

How Google is Helping Companies Navigate

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

How Google is Helping Companies Navigate

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

How Google is Helping Companies Navigate

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

How Google is Helping Companies Navigate

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

How Google is Helping Companies Navigate

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

How Google is Helping Companies Navigate

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad