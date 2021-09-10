Hue Beauty Announced as Project Connect Winner

Following a thorough review of dozens of applicants, the council members of Project Connect: Bridging the Digital Divide are pleased to announce Hue Beauty as the winner of WWD and Unilever Prestige’s latest grant program.

Founded by Janvi Shah, Nicole Clay and Sylvan Guo, Hue Beauty represents Project Connect’s vision to advance the industry by bridging the gap between technology and human touch. Purpose-driven, the beauty tech startup was born from personal struggle with a lack of representation in beauty and created to address the inclusivity gap in the market. Offering a clear solution between tech and touch with its unique photo imaging platform, social community of “Skin Twins” beauty advisors and physical sampling kits, Hue Beauty is on a mission to empower every beauty shopper to find the perfect makeup products for their unique complexion.

Hue Beauty was selected by the Project Connect Council after meeting a diverse set of criteria, which looked at how the project applicant clearly defined and solved a problem in the market, if the company prioritized social impact and if it offered industry advancements in bridging the digital divide between technology and human touch.

Members of the council include Vasiliki Petrou, Executive Vice President and Group Chief Executive Officer of Unilever Prestige; Amanda Smith, President of Fairchild Media Group (parent of WWD); Carla Nelson, Founder of the Black Fashion World Foundation; Kevin Fried, Director of Retail at Google; John Melo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Amyris, and Vicky Tsai, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Tatcha.

A connected journey

Three women of color, Shah, Clay and Guo, told WWD they had struggled with representation in beauty and find- ing makeup products that worked best for our skin tone – despite all being at different points of the shade spectrum. Unfortunately, the inclusivity gap in makeup is a problem that many women face today.

“Growing up, we all experienced the feeling of not being represented in mainstream beauty standards and were inspired to combine our backgrounds in beauty and tech to solve this issue,” the founders said. “As we started talking to customers, we realized that we were not alone — people want to see real, everyday people like themselves trying on makeup products. However, the process of finding someone who matched their skin tone and skin concerns was time-intensive and often unsuccessful.”