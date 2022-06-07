Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: June 7, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Versace Presents New Course of Home Line With Exhibition During Design Week

Business

Alessi Marks 100th Anniversary, Stages Exhibition During Milan Design Week

Business

The RealReal Founder and CEO Julie Wainwright Steps Down

Hyosung Picks Paris for Debut of Sustainable Solutions

Hyosung returns to Interfilière Paris to present its new Ocean Protection initiative, among other textile trends and solutions.

Hyosung
Hyosung

Fiber firm Hyosung will soon present its new Ocean Protection initiative at Interfilière Paris this month, after a two-year hiatus from the event due to COVID-19. Interfilière Paris will take place on June 18 to 20 at the Paris Expo Porte de Versaille.

Hyosung, a fiber manufacturer known for its creora elastane, Mipan nylon and specialty polyester, is focused on “turning trash into treasure.” The firm said at Interfilière, Hyosung will introduce Mipan regen ocean, a GRS certified, 100 percent recycled nylon made from discarded fishing nets and other reclaimed nylon waste.

Hyosung explained that it conducted an extensive collection, chemical recycling and creation process to produce “exceptional quality yarn that meets brands’ expectations.” Its debut also includes regen ocean, a 100 percent recycled polyester fiber made from ocean plastic that is Ocean Bound Plastic certified.

Related Galleries

The brand said the OBP certification was created by Zero Plastic Oceans to “transparently certify that plastic waste is correctly collected and managed,” and added that Mipan regen ocean will receive its OBP certification in the first quarter of 2023. 

Mike Simko, global marketing director, textiles at Hyosung, said, “Cleaning up our oceans is of critical importance to Hyosung and many of our brand partners. Our ocean-based recycled fiber offering will allow brands to develop eco-friendly products that align with their sustainability needs and help provide them with a meaningful story their consumers can connect with.”

“Through a recent brand partner survey, we’ve learned that most have individual sustainability priorities,” Simko added. “We are fortunate to have a broad portfolio of sustainable solutions to meet brands’ diverse needs.”

In addition to its new Ocean Protection solutions, Hyosung will also present its creora highclo, an elastane designed to overcome vulnerability to damage by chlorine; creora regen, a GRS certified, 100 percent recycled elastane; creora bio-based, an elastane made with 30 percent renewable resources; regen askin, a 100 percent recycled polyester that integrates a cooling and UV protective fiber, and Mipan regen aqua-X, 100 percent recycled nylon cooling and UV protective fiber.

Hyosung’s Fabric Discovery Center is leaning into the long-lasting essential intimates and lounge trend, which is “imbued with innovation and storytelling, such as all-day comfort and upgraded texture while staying focused on enhanced basic functionality,” for the brand.

Hyosung said it will present a broad assortment of fabrics and concept garments developed by its FDC “to help product developers and designers conceive garments made with its innovative yarns that include lightweight, soft touch, soft stretch, cooling, color-enhancing and sustainable benefits.”

MORE BUSINESS NEWS FROM WWD:

Astronaut Karen Nyberg Launches ‘Earth Views’ Fabric Line

Evrnu Develops Recyclable Material Made Entirely of Textile Waste

Citizens of Humanity, Net-a-porter Partner for Denim Collaboration

Hyosung Picks Paris for Debut of

Hot Summer Bags

Hyosung Picks Paris for Debut of

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Hyosung Picks Paris for Debut of

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Hyosung Picks Paris for Debut of

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Hyosung Picks Paris for Debut of

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Hyosung Picks Paris for Debut of

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Hyosung Picks Paris for Debut of

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Hyosung Picks Paris for Debut of

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Hyosung Picks Paris for Debut of

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Hyosung Picks Paris for Debut of

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Hyosung Picks Paris for Debut of

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Hyosung Picks Paris for Debut of

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Hyosung Picks Paris for Debut of

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Hyosung Picks Paris for Debut of

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Hyosung Picks Paris for Debut of

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Hyosung Picks Paris for Debut of

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Hyosung Picks Paris for Debut of

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Hyosung Picks Paris for Debut of

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Hyosung Picks Paris for Debut of

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Hyosung Picks Paris for Debut of

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Hyosung Picks Paris for Debut of

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Hyosung Picks Paris for Debut of

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Hyosung Picks Paris for Debut of

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Hyosung Picks Paris for Debut of

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Hyosung Picks Paris for Debut of

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Hyosung Picks Paris for Debut of

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Hyosung Picks Paris for Debut of

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Hyosung Picks Paris for Debut of

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Hyosung Picks Paris for Debut of

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Hyosung Picks Paris for Debut of

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Hyosung Picks Paris for Debut of

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Hyosung Picks Paris for Debut of

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Hyosung Picks Paris for Debut of

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Hyosung Picks Paris for Debut of

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Hyosung Picks Paris for Debut of

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Hyosung Picks Paris for Debut of

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Hyosung Picks Paris for Debut of

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Hyosung Picks Paris for Debut of

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Hyosung Picks Paris for Debut of

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Hyosung Picks Paris for Debut of

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

Hyosung Picks Paris for Debut of

Video: NYFW Spring 2020 Trends and Highlights So Far

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad