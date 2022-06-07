Hyosung Picks Paris for Debut of Sustainable Solutions

Fiber firm Hyosung will soon present its new Ocean Protection initiative at Interfilière Paris this month, after a two-year hiatus from the event due to COVID-19. Interfilière Paris will take place on June 18 to 20 at the Paris Expo Porte de Versaille.

Hyosung, a fiber manufacturer known for its creora elastane, Mipan nylon and specialty polyester, is focused on “turning trash into treasure.” The firm said at Interfilière, Hyosung will introduce Mipan regen ocean, a GRS certified, 100 percent recycled nylon made from discarded fishing nets and other reclaimed nylon waste.

Hyosung explained that it conducted an extensive collection, chemical recycling and creation process to produce “exceptional quality yarn that meets brands’ expectations.” Its debut also includes regen ocean, a 100 percent recycled polyester fiber made from ocean plastic that is Ocean Bound Plastic certified.

The brand said the OBP certification was created by Zero Plastic Oceans to “transparently certify that plastic waste is correctly collected and managed,” and added that Mipan regen ocean will receive its OBP certification in the first quarter of 2023.

Mike Simko, global marketing director, textiles at Hyosung, said, “Cleaning up our oceans is of critical importance to Hyosung and many of our brand partners. Our ocean-based recycled fiber offering will allow brands to develop eco-friendly products that align with their sustainability needs and help provide them with a meaningful story their consumers can connect with.”

“Through a recent brand partner survey, we’ve learned that most have individual sustainability priorities,” Simko added. “We are fortunate to have a broad portfolio of sustainable solutions to meet brands’ diverse needs.”

In addition to its new Ocean Protection solutions, Hyosung will also present its creora highclo, an elastane designed to overcome vulnerability to damage by chlorine; creora regen, a GRS certified, 100 percent recycled elastane; creora bio-based, an elastane made with 30 percent renewable resources; regen askin, a 100 percent recycled polyester that integrates a cooling and UV protective fiber, and Mipan regen aqua-X, 100 percent recycled nylon cooling and UV protective fiber.

Hyosung’s Fabric Discovery Center is leaning into the long-lasting essential intimates and lounge trend, which is “imbued with innovation and storytelling, such as all-day comfort and upgraded texture while staying focused on enhanced basic functionality,” for the brand.

Hyosung said it will present a broad assortment of fabrics and concept garments developed by its FDC “to help product developers and designers conceive garments made with its innovative yarns that include lightweight, soft touch, soft stretch, cooling, color-enhancing and sustainable benefits.”

MORE BUSINESS NEWS FROM WWD:

Astronaut Karen Nyberg Launches ‘Earth Views’ Fabric Line

Evrnu Develops Recyclable Material Made Entirely of Textile Waste

Citizens of Humanity, Net-a-porter Partner for Denim Collaboration