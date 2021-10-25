Skip to main content
Hyundai Motor Launches ‘Re:Style 2021’ Fashion Collection Repurposing Discarded Vehicle Materials

Hyundai Motor Company partners with L’Eclaireur and Boontheshop to introduce 12 fashion items created with discarded wearable materials from vehicles.

In Partnership with Hyundai Motor
Hyundai Motor
Re:Style 2021 marks third year of celebrating upcycling and eco-friendly fashion at the vanguard of the evolving industry. Courtesy Image.

Hyundai Motor Company has launched the third annual iteration of “Re:Style,” an upcycling fashion project that uses materials discarded during the automobile manufacturing process and illuminates the company’s sustainable enterprise beyond the automotive industry.

The Re:Style 2021 is launched in Seoul and Paris by partnering with fashion select shops L’Eclaireur and Boontheshop. The unique collaboration involving the three companies highlights Hyundai Motor’s ever-growing commitment to eco-friendly manufacturing, creative outside collaboration and engagement with environmentally-conscious consumers. In particular, Hyundai Motor’s partnerships with L’Eclaireur and Boontheshop reflect the two fashion companies’ shared commitment to eco-friendly production and offering of easily accessible and wearable fashion items.

Old cars at a scrap metal merchants on the docks in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Re:Style 2021 collection styled at a scrap metal merchants on the docks in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Getty Images

“With the third annual celebration of Re:Style this year, Hyundai Motor Company continues its dedication to facilitate the ‘progress for humanity,’ its brand vision and objective,” said Thomas Schemera, Global Chief Marketing Officer and Head of the Customer Experience Division of Hyundai Motor Company. “We are stepping up our collaborations steadily with various industries around the world to usher in a sustainable future. The Re:Style 2021 is one of them, and we hope this project serves as a focal point for young consumers worldwide to understand the impact of manufacturing leftover materials on our shared environment and how we can creatively and practically reutilize them.”

At both the online and offline shops of L’Eclaireur and Boontheshop, twelve fashion items comprising track jackets, sweatshirts, zip-up hoodies, short pants and long pants are on sale in limited quantities. The offline shops run for two weeks from October 14 through 27, while the online shops (ONLINE SHOPS URL: leclaireur.com, sivillage.com) run for four weeks through November 10.

For this year’s Re:Style, leftover materials from car manufacturing, such as airbags and seatbelts. In addition, eco-friendly materials incorporated into the Hyundai IONIQ 5, such as Bio PET and recycled fibers were used, enhancing wearability and demonstrating the potential for utilizing biomaterials in fashion and beyond.

“As a company in charge of fashion distribution, we have always had concerns about the impact of discarded clothing materials on our planet Earth,” said Michael Hadida, CEO of L’Eclaireur. “So, by reusing the wearable pieces from automobile manufacturing and channeling the generated profits into other projects, we hope to create a virtuous cycle of sustainability and uniquely contribute to saving our planet.”

Hyundai Motor
Actor Bae Doona wearing Boon the shop (Seoul) collection. Courtesy Image.

Boontheshop, said: “It is highly meaningful to participate in this creative and value-adding collaboration with Hyundai Motor Company. We hope that Re:style 2021 will spark new interest and common understanding among today’s conscious consumers about their purchasing decisions that take into consideration the holistic nature of our shared environment.”

The proceeds from the sales of these items will go to various charitable programs around the world. An online video (HyundaiWorldwide – YouTube) featuring actress Doona Bae, actor KyoHwan Koo and virtual influencer Shudu, all wearing Re:Style items, is available, illuminating the campaign’s purpose and philosophy.

About Hyundai Motor Company

Established in 1967, Hyundai Motor Company is present in over 200 countries with more than 120,000 employees dedicated to tackling real-world mobility challenges around the globe. Based on the brand vision ‘Progress for Humanity,’ Hyundai Motor is accelerating its transformation into a Smart Mobility Solution Provider. The company invests in advanced technologies such as robotics and Urban Air Mobility (UAM) to bring about revolutionary mobility solutions while pursuing open innovation to introduce future mobility services. In pursuit of a sustainable future for the world, Hyundai will continue its efforts to introduce zero-emission vehicles equipped with industry-leading hydrogen fuel cell and EV technologies.

More information about Hyundai Motor and its products can be found at:

http://worldwide.hyundai.com or http://globalpr.hyundai.com

