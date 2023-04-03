Impact Analytics on Fortune’s America’s Most Innovative Companies 2023

Impact Analytics, a SaaS artificial intelligence-based solutions company for supply chain, merchandise planning and price optimization, has recently made Fortune’s list of America’s Most Innovative Companies for 2023.

The list is powered by the business magazine in partnership with the market and consumer data company Statista to name the top 300 companies in the U.S. transforming their respective industries. Fortune says this year’s list is based on three main categories, all weighing equally against each other after thorough evaluation: product innovation, process innovation, and innovation culture.

As one of the youngest companies within the top 100 on the list, Impact Analytics helps businesses working within the retail, consumer packaged goods and manufacturing verticals. The software company’s wide range of clients includes Ralph Lauren, PVH Corp., Puma, Pandora, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Vera Bradley, and more.

Furthermore, the company’s forecasting engine has allowed businesses within these sectors to utilize artificial intelligence technology to their advantage. Through artificial intelligence, businesses can improve their forecasting and increase their revenue and margins. More than 30,000 modeling constructs are used by Impact Analytics to generate their accurate forecasting for strategic decision-making. The forecasts are used to create the company’s end-to-end integrated planning, pricing and merchandising platform.

“Our Impact Analytics team is honored to be named to the Fortune list of America’s Most Innovative Companies 2023, alongside other renowned innovators like Apple, Microsoft, Tesla, and Boeing, to name a few, who are paving the way for future advancements in their respective fields,” says Prashant Agrawal, chief executive officer of Impact Analytics. “To be recognized as a peer among these industry giants is a testament to our team, and their talent and drive to continuously innovate.”