After the pandemic forced most trade shows to either cancel or offer digital versions to brands, buyers, influencers and fashion journalists last year, international events in the second half of this year reflect renewed energy for doing business in person.

As COVID-19 related restrictions lift, fashion apparel and accessories show organizers are expecting robust participation. And most are expecting a larger number of international buyers at their events. For those who can’t make the trip to the in-person event, many trade show organizers are also offering virtual meetings.

Several major shows are also rethinking their calendars, and want to have more contact with attendees throughout the year. There’s also new venues, and partnerships that have formed as well as new ways to showcase trends. All in all, it’s a good time to get back to business.

RENEWED ENERGY IN PARIS

The trade show landscape in Paris emerges from lockdown periods a changed place. New partnerships have been made, the digital realm has taken on a whole new life — bulked up and made for use beyond the events — and, as services are bulked up, so, are offers with a sustainable bent.

After months of online-only gatherings, the trade show scene in the French capital is kicking back into life in style, with Première Vision taking to the vast, temporary Grand Palais structure at the foot of the Eiffel Tower for its first in-person in event in months. Running June 30 to July 1, the show will fill the space with fabrics, leather, accessories and designs, pointing the way for the high end fashion sector for pre-collections as well as fall 2022. The temporary Grand Palais structure on the Champ de Mars was designed by architect Jean-Michel Wilmotte and built by GL events, the organizer of Première Vision, and it will serve the city’s Olympic Games in 2024. Made in France Première Vision is set for the Carreau du Temple in Paris on Sept. 8 and 9 focused on the French fashion industry and featuring local materials and services. The Première Vision Paris show, also a hybrid of physical and digital events, will take place at Paris Nord Villepinte on Sept. 21 to 23, featuring all sectors. Première Vision, which began building digital platforms in 2018, have bulked up its system to allow exhibitors to keep in contact with buyers beyond scheduled visits. Organizers recently regrouped various shows under one internet site, including the denim and New York shows. Over the past year, hopes for in-person gatherings kept getting thrown off by a resurgence in coronavirus cases in the French capital, and the show organizers said they felt fortunate to have already started drawing up a digital platform, which has been bulked up and improved ini recent months. “Since 2018, we have begun building our platform with the idea of bringing people together throughout the year as the numbers of collections grew,” Gilles Lasbordes, general manager of Première Vision had explained to WWD. The marketplace and the Première Vision Paris site have been regrouped under the premièrevision.com banner and other sites will be progressively added throughout the summer. EYEING TEXTILE TRENDS Texworld Evolution Paris — Le Showroom, organized by Messe Frankfurt, will take place in the center of Paris, on July 5 to 9, at 5 Rue du Mail and Atelier Richelieu. The fashion library offers thousands of samples, garments and accessories while the “Trend Forum” offers a selection of textile samples and clothing assembled by the event’s art directors Louis Gérin and Grégory Lamaud. The focus will be on fall-winter 2022 trends, and will feature some 7,000 samples from manufacturers in 10 countries, including, for the first time, from Taiwan. The space will be organized around colors and according to themes, including a section for earthy tones as well as one with brighter colors. Tranoï, which has joined the fashion division of GL Events, is now the official partner of Paris Fashion Week and take place four times a year, at the contemporary art venue Palais de Tokyo, starting on June 25 to 27, with a new format showing a selection of designers curated by the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode. The partnership reflects a deepening of ties between various fashion players, reinforcing the role of Paris for the industry, as noted by Pascal Morand, executive president of the federation, when it was announced last month. Philippe Pasquet, chief executive officer of GL Events, noted that the alliance represents “an important cornerstone in underlying Paris’ attractiveness for major fashion events.” Who’s Next, which includes ready-to-wear, accessories, lifestyle and beauty is scheduled for Sept. 3 to 6 at Porte de Versailles, featuring Impact, an event focused on sustainable options.

LONDON SET, WITH RULES

Physical fashion trade shows will return from this summer in the U.K. with safe and secure guidelines in place for visitors and exhibitors.

Hyve Group, the organizer of Moda, the largest trade fashion exhibition in the country, for example, has worked closely with the Association of Event Organisers to establish a protocol that has been approved by the British government.

At Moda, which will take place at the National Exhibition Centre near Birmingham alongside the Autumn Fair from Sept. 5 to 8, a reduced-contact registration system will be in place.

A large number of sanitizer stations will be introduced around the event in busy areas. Face masks wearing will be compulsory within the exhibition and conference venues. Exhibitors will be expected to ensure an effective cleaning routine before, during and after the show opens each day.

There is also a no handshake policy. Attendees are advised to employ an elbow bump to greet each other.

Julie Driscoll, managing director of retail & fashion at Hyve Group said: “All the measures being put in place are to help exhibitors and visitors feel confident about attending events once again. There is huge pent-up interest, but quite rightly we need to provide clear information on the detail.”

“With our longstanding heritage and experience, we can confidently deliver a trusted platform and marketplace for physical business to take place again and give buyers the chance to discover a whole host of inspirational products and collections,” she added.

Also under the umbrella of Hyve Group, contemporary fashion trade show Scoop will untie with Pure for just one season to present an edited lineup of emerging and established British and international fashion, home, and lifestyle collections at The Old Truman Brewery in east London from Sept. 7 to 9, after listening closely to exhibitor and retailer feedback.

Karen Radley, founder and managing director of Scoop said: “The Old Truman Brewery provides us with an exciting blank canvas to really bring the Scoop x Pure concept to life. What’s more, relocating to the former home of Jacket Required is a perfect way to welcome menswear labels to Scoop.”

Gloria Sandrucci, event director at Pure London added that: “With wider aisles and more floor space, we will be able to create an open environment in which social distancing is possible, whilst capturing the character of Scoop x Pure.”

ITALY ENGAGES WITH EUROPEAN BUYERS