Questions Swirl Over Bottega Veneta, Daniel Lee Split

Christopher John Rogers Wins CFDA’s American Womenswear Designer of the Year

Live From the CFDA Awards Red Carpet 2021

International Travels to Boost European Luxury Business in 2022

According to a research conducted by Altagamma, in 2022, the European luxury sector is slated to grow 8 percent, driven by American and Gulf shoppers.

Milan's Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II shopping
Milan's Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II shopping arcade. Courtesy Photo

MILAN While it will take awhile to return to pre-pandemic levels, the slow comeback of international travelers, excluding those from China, will drive the growth of the luxury sector in Europe next year, according to Altagamma Consensus 2022 research released Thursday.

Worldwide, in 2022, the sector’s EBIDTA margin is slated to grow 11 percent compared to 2021.

As highlighted by Altagamma general director Stefania Lazzaroni, the luxury goods sector in the Old Continent is expected to increase 8 percent. The return of tourists will also contribute to the 7 percent growth which is expected in the United States in 2022. After the incredible double-digit growth rates posted in 2021, forecasts indicate that the luxury market in China will grow 9 percent next year. A new normal is also expected to define the growth of the luxury segment in the Middle East, which, according to Altagamma, will see an increase of 7 percent.

The appetite for luxury goods of Chinese consumers is expected to continue to grow in 2022, with the largest part of their purchases made within their domestic boundaries. Middle Eastern and North American luxury shoppers are expected to travel more, contributing to the growth of the sector, especially in Europe.

As research conducted by Global Blue pointed out, a partial comeback of tax-free shopping in Europe already occurred last summer, when the total volume of tax-free transactions in Europe amounted to 38 percent of those registered in the same period of 2019. The growth, compared to 2020 levels, was driven by luxury shoppers traveling from the Gulf region and from the United States. The European countries that most benefited from the return of international visitors are those that announced a loosening of severe travel restrictions before the summer, including Greece and Turkey, but other countries, including France, Italy and Spain, also saw some return in global tourism.

In particular, European countries benefited from the large disposable income of the wealthiest Gulf shoppers, who shifted to other destinations a part of the money that they used to spend in the U.K., where tax-free shopping was banned earlier this year.

At the same time, U.K. shoppers, who after the Brexit can take advantage of the tax-free option, increased their spending in Europe. Even if they still account for only 3 percent of the total tax-free shoppers in Europe, average spending for each traveler is 1,500 euros, more than twice that of other European consumers. France, Spain and Italy were their favorite tax-free shopping destinations last summer.

While luxury shoppers are surely keen to return to traveling, according to Altagamma, online retail is the distribution channel that will increase more in 2022, registering a 15 percent growth rate. With 50 percent of luxury purchases finalized via e-tail, the digital wholesale channel is seen growing 13 percent. Physical retail and wholesale are expected to see their business grow 9 and 4 percent, respectively.

Among the best-performing categories, jewelry and leather goods are slated to increase 10 percent and 11 percent, respectively.

 

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

