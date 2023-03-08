×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: March 8, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

Inside Sephora’s Westfield London Opening

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Versace Reschedules L.A. Fashion Show

Fashion

Miuccia Prada Brings Genderless Approach to Glamour at Miu Miu

Channeling Personal Passions

The executives honored on this year’s list of Most Inspirational Women Leaders share a common characteristic: they are all exceptionally adept at turning their personal passions into business success.

In Partnership with Berns Communications Group
IWD
Clockwise from Left: Emily Gittins, Christiane Pendarvis, Cristina Nuñez, Winnie Park, Bahja Johnson and Jennifer Foyle. Courtesy Image.

In honor of International Women’s Day, WWD and Berns Communications Group are proud to celebrate 2023’s Most Inspirational Women Leaders. We compiled this year’s list by asking last year’s honorees to nominate a woman whose leadership and mentorship consistently inspire those around them.

When we look at the careers of these extraordinary women, one clear theme emerges: these are leaders who leverage their personal passions to drive the growth of their businesses. They are also highly invested in their personal brand equity – which makes their leadership not only authentic, but effective.

Other common qualities of their leadership and management styles include the ability to actively listen and a penchant for taking risks and trying the untried. This is a group of true innovators who embrace challenges – fully knowing that it is the only way to grow and learn.

Related Galleries

While these leaders represent some of the most respected names in global retail, Stacy Berns, President of Berns Communications Group, said that “each of these women is motivated by a larger sense of purpose and passion that extends well beyond the boundaries of a particular company. We’re honored to celebrate these amazing women who continually inspire us by channeling their personal passions into greater business success.”

“Whether it is making diversity and inclusion a top priority at their company or engaging with customers one on one to truly understand their needs, these are leaders who also take ‘leading by example’ to a new level,” said Arthur Zaczkiewicz, Executive Editor of Strategic Content Development at WWD. “These are also leaders who embrace change and have learned that it’s okay not to be perfect.”

For example, when Winnie Park, CEO of Forever 21 and Board Director at Dollar Tree Stores, Sound Point Acquisition Corp. and Monica + Andy, was asked what career advice she would give her 20-year-old self if she could go back in time, she said she would stress “progress over perfection.”

“Putting up the ‘perfection façade’ is isolating and it only hurts you in the long run – plus it can suck the fun out of work,” Park said. “By freeing yourself and embracing your imperfections, you get to work alongside other perfectly imperfect people. That’s where success is made, through learning and collaboration.”

Babba Rivera Founder & CEO, Ceremonia. JEFF THIBODEAU

When asked the same question, Christiane Pendarvis, Co-President and Chief Merchandising and Design Officer at Savage X Fenty, said she’d tell her younger self to be bolder “and less of a rule follower. The worst response someone can give you is no and if they do, you are no worse off than before you asked. So, ask questions and challenge the rules.”

Welcoming input from colleagues, customers and business partners is also a key leadership trait. When asked what leadership skills young women need to succeed today, Jennifer Foyle, President, Executive Creative Director of AE & Aerie, said the ability to actively listen while practicing empathy is key.

“Being open to feedback and ideas from everyone around you – and I mean everyone – is what keeps you grounded and motivated,” Foyle said. “We all carry our own unique experiences and perspectives. You can learn a lot from each other when you take a genuine interest in the differences that have brought you together.”

Most Inspirational Women Leaders of 2023

Liz Bacelar Executive Director, Global Tech Innovation, The Estée Lauder Companies

Gina Boswell Chief Executive Officer, Bath & Body Works, Inc.

Emma Butler CEO & Founder, Liberare

Mary Dillon President and CEO, Foot Locker, Inc.

Nata Dvir Chief Merchandising Officer, Macy’s

Shai Eisenman Founder & CEO, Bubble Skincare

Jennifer Ford Owner and Founder, PremiumGoods. Houston

Jennifer Foyle President, Executive Creative Director, AE & Aerie

Emily Gittins Co-Founder and CEO, Archive

Jill Granoff Managing Partner, Eurazeo; CEO, Eurazeo Brands

Emma Grede CEO & Co-Founder, Good American; Founding Partner, SKIMS; Co-Founder, Safely

Bahja Johnson Head of Equality
& Belonging, Gap Inc.

Angela Lean Senior Business Program Lead, Accessible Employee Experience, Microsoft

Sharon Leite Chief Executive Officer, Ideal Image

Kory Marchisotto Chief Marketing Officer, e.l.f. Beauty; President, Keys Soulcare

Jane Hamilton Nielsen COO & CFO, Ralph Lauren Corporation

Cristina Nuñez Co-Founder & General Partner, True Beauty Ventures

Winnie Park CEO, Forever 21; Board Director, Dollar Tree Stores, Sound Point Acquisition Corp., Monica + Andy

Christiane Pendarvis Co-President and Chief Merchandising and Design Officer, Savage X Fenty

Babba Rivera Founder & CEO, Ceremonia

Kim Seymour Chief Human Resources Officer, Etsy

Sally Susman Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Executive Vice President, Pfizer

Paige Thomas Former President and CEO, Saks OFF 5TH

Janet Wang GM of Tmall Luxury Pavilion and Vice President of B2C Retail, Alibaba Group

Theresa Watts Senior Vice President Human Resources, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, True Religion Brand Jeans

Janey Whiteside Partner & CEO, Consello Growth and Business Development

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Channeling Personal Passions

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Channeling Personal Passions

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Channeling Personal Passions

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Channeling Personal Passions

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Channeling Personal Passions

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Channeling Personal Passions

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Channeling Personal Passions

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Channeling Personal Passions

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Channeling Personal Passions

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Channeling Personal Passions

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Channeling Personal Passions

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Channeling Personal Passions

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Channeling Personal Passions

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Channeling Personal Passions

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Channeling Personal Passions

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Channeling Personal Passions

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Channeling Personal Passions

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Channeling Personal Passions

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Channeling Personal Passions

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Channeling Personal Passions

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Channeling Personal Passions

Hot Summer Bags

Channeling Personal Passions

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Channeling Personal Passions

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Channeling Personal Passions

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Channeling Personal Passions

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Channeling Personal Passions

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Channeling Personal Passions

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Channeling Personal Passions

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Channeling Personal Passions

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Channeling Personal Passions

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Channeling Personal Passions

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Channeling Personal Passions

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Channeling Personal Passions

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Channeling Personal Passions

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Channeling Personal Passions

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Channeling Personal Passions

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Channeling Personal Passions

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Channeling Personal Passions

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Channeling Personal Passions

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Channeling Personal Passions

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Channeling Personal Passions

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Channeling Personal Passions

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad