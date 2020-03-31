Inturn, the B2B SaaS platform that modernizes the way brands sell slow-moving and excess inventory, will support the launch of its next-generation enterprise software solution that standardizes and optimizes inventory disposition for consumer brands, with a new partnership with SAP. Inturn already powers some of SAP’s customers in the fashion, apparel, footwear and consumer product categories.

In light of current events, the partnership offers support to brands and retailers who now need to conduct business remotely. The solution will allow companies to better “optimize excess inventory levels, working capital and avoid waste.”

“Slow-moving and excess inventory management continue to be a major challenge across all consumer verticals with widespread reports of increased inventory levels, unpredictable demand and unprecedented sales volatility,” said Ronen Lazar, cofounder and chief executive officer of Inturn. “Companies are actively looking to better align their supply chains with world markets and these organizations will look to technology to better predict and manage their slow-moving and excess inventory to gain this alignment.”

Additionally, the partnership of Inturn and SAP’s ERP solutions will allow organizations to take full control of the process and enables company-wide visibility and recovering cash faster. The platform will act as a centralized system of record, giving full visibility of all product inventory disposition and enables real-time collaboration across all company departments in every location.

View Gallery Related Gallery Beauty Street Style: Bobs, Bangs & Color

The platform is designed to be “content-rich” and includes product imagery and data-driven decision-making systems that enable improvements to go-to-market campaigns and strategic pricing in working with buying partners.

“This partnership is all about providing our customers with the necessary tools to optimize their inventory management through the full lifecycle,” said Abe Marciano, chief operation officer at Inturn. “By bridging the power of SAP and Inturn, organizations can develop a responsive digital supply chain that can be implemented in weeks and be better equipped to succeed in this turbulent environment.”

Inturn is available today on SAP’s digital marketplace.

For More WWD Business News:

Tech Solutions, Strategies Help Brands and Retailers Manage Crisis

Solutions for Managing COVID-19 Impact on Retail

Service Providers: Essentials for Remote Collaboration