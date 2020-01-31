It pays to have accurate inventory levels. Despite industry advances in inventory management and shrinkage control, new research from RGIS LLC and the ECR Community Shrink & OSA Group found 60 percent of retailers studied had inaccurate inventory records, but when those were corrected, sales jumped.

The study, conducted by academics from the Emlyon Business School, TU Darmstadt and Cardiff Business School, found that when inventory inaccuracies were addressed, retailers in the research study saw sales increase an average of 6 percent.