Iris Apfel and Shutterfly Partner to Launch Holiday NFT CryptoCard Collection

This Giving Tuesday, Shutterfly, the e-commerce retail and manufacturing platform for personalized products, has partnered with style icon Iris Apfel to create an exclusive NFT holiday CryptoCard collection.

The collection, which features rare and never-before-seen moments from Apfel’s life, includes three pieces where each individual NFT has been designed to unveil one holiday moment. The project marks the first NFT for both Shutterfly and Apfel and will be auctioned on Giving Tuesday through Dec. 6 on Rare Circles.

Aligning with Shutterfly’s focus on “unleashing the creator in everyone,” the photos are wrapped in a unique holiday card designed by the company’s holiday collection. And the NFTs themselves feature vibrant colors and textures with some of Apfel’s iconic eyewear.

“At Shutterfly, we deeply value creativity and self-expression, so we work hard to give people the tools to make things with meaning,” said Jim Hilt, president of Shutterfly. “We believe that creative NFTs can provide an innovative way to celebrate cherished memories, and this is just the beginning of how we can help people create things that reflect who they uniquely are.”

The collection features never-before-seen moments from Apfel’s life. Courtesy Image.

Additionally, Hilt said this project was especially rewarding as 100 percent of the proceeds from the NFT auction will go to the Boys & Girls Club of America, the youth development nonprofit. Shutterfly has also committed to making a $25,000 donation to the organization to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s COVID-19 relief fund.

“I am thrilled to partner with Shutterfly to create a one-of-a-kind NFT collection that unveils moments in my life that I hold near and dear to my heart,” Apfel said. “Having the opportunity to share cherished moments from my life and have them be auctioned off for a great cause is so rewarding — especially during such a joyous and generous time of year.”

In a statement, Chad Royal-Pascoe, acting senior vice president, resource development, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, thanked Shutterfly and Apfel saying “thanks to partners like Shutterfly turning creative ideas into innovative concepts to donate proceeds to Boys & Girls Club of America, we have been able to continue our work of empowering the youth across the nation. It is truly inspiring to team up with like-minded brands to support the values and missions that Boys & Girls Clubs of America live by, especially during the holiday season.”

