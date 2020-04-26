Though unprecedented times, due to the coronavirus pandemic, have notably changed the fashion industry’s present and future, education remains pertinent for young professionals seeking careers in a more flexible and ever-changing job market. As stated by Giorgio Armani, in an open letter to the fashion community, the current state of things is “absurd” in ways of “overproduction of garments and a criminal nonalignment between the weather and the commercial season.”

Change must be made, and those entering the fashion industry must be prepared to lead a new approach.

Founded in Milan in 1935, Istituto Marangoni has been instrumental in training some of the fashion industry’s most illustrious talent, counting over 45,000 graduates as professionals in the fashion and luxury fields today. Now, the prestigious institute has locations in Milan, Florence, Paris, and London and operates in cities including Miami, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Mumbai. Having always taken pride in investing the finest resources into educating and preparing its students, Istituto Marangoni again recognizes the industry’s call for enhancement.

A Way Forward

As the fashion industry continues to move forward, innovating in progressive sustainability and digital technologies, Istituto Marangoni is extending 7 elite, co-branded scholarships involving 7 master courses taking place in the Milan and Firenze schools. These scholarships are in partnership with prestigious fashion and design brands that represent the “best of ‘Made in Italy’,” including Etro, Missoni, Pandolfini Casa d’Aste, H-Farm, Ermanno Scervino, and international houses including Puma and Balmain Paris.

Within the program, students will be offered concrete support to develop creative abilities, improve skills, and experience unique training and personal development from these esteemed fashion brands. The scholarships to students cover half of the Master course fees at the Milan School of Fashion and Firenze School of Fashion & Art beginning October 2020.

“We have always believed in the significance of working side by side with excellent brands, which value talent, and believe in giving young people an opportunity to access tailored courses designed to meet real market and business needs,” said Barbara Toscano, Istituto Marangoni Milano Fashion School Director. “Istituto Marangoni Milan is ready to welcome future fashion professionals who will take on the challenge of participating in a unique and life-changing training experience.”

To determine the recipients of the scholarships, a series of contests have been instituted in partnership with participating brands and the schools. Each contest is brought forth by a brand to encourage student’s skill and talent in a way that addresses the fashion industry’s constantly evolving market needs.

“We are proud to work side by side with very prestigious – internationally known – brands, which will grant the best and most talented minds the access to a Master at Istituto Marangoni Firenze,” said Lorenzo Tellini, Istituto Marangoni Firenze School Director. “Here students will have the chance to live the beauty and culture of a city unique in the world, and experience an educational path designed to celebrate the extraordinary encounter between art and fashion.”

Extended Examination

Four scholarships will be offered from the Milan Fashion School four series of contests that have been launched in partnership with H-Farm, Ermanno Scervino, Puma, Balmain Paris, Etro, and Missoni.

Sportswear brand, Puma, asks applicants to design a capsule collection that reinterprets three of the brand’s iconic footwear styles and three sportswear garments. The contest, “Contemporary Sustainability for Puma’s Iconic Pieces,” also requires the use of sustainable materials and fabrics.

Balmain Paris will be asking students to participate in its contest, “Digital Marketing: A New Strategy,” designed for students who are interested in the Master in Fashion & Luxury Brand Management program. The challenge requires students to present an innovative strategy that explains how to embrace Balmain’s online audience through digital marketing.

Etro’s scholarship will be given for the Master in Fashion Design Womenswear program through its contest, “Contemporary Digital Printing in Fashion.” In this contest, applicants are asked to reinterpret the brand’s heritage elements by designing a capsule collection that captures trends of the future.

The “Missoni: A New Target from the Emerging Trends” competition, run by Maison Missoni offers access to the Master in Fashion Styling, Photography & Film program. The challenge requires applicants to create a storyboard for a video that will interpret Missoni’s DNA as it aligns with current trends and defines a specific target within the global market.

Mastering Fashion

Concurrently, Istituto Marangoni Firenze is offering ambitious designers the opportunity of enrollment in the school’s Master courses through five additional scholarships with Missoni, Etro, Balmain Paris, and Pandolfini Casa d’Aste. Missoni and Etro will select students to access the Master in Fashion Styling, Photography & Film program and the Master in Fashion Design Collection & Marketing. Balmain Paris will offer a scholarship to support enrollment in the Master in Fashion & Luxury Brand Management program.

Managed by Pandolfini Casa d’Aste, the “Managing a Masterpiece of Design & Culture” contest will support two scholarships for the Master in Art Management program and Master Curatorial Management programs. In this contest, applicants are asked to develop innovative ideas to curate and promote an auctioned art piece or collection.

Istituto Marangoni Milano Fashion and Firenze School of Fashion and Art has extended application deadlines to May 15th and applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis. All students interested in applying for Istituto Marangoni’s prestigious, co-branded scholarships are encouraged to visit scholarships.istitutomarangoni.com.