Milan Introduces the World to Artistic Perfumery at Esxence

Now in its thirteenth year, Esxence, The Art Perfumery event, will be held at the Milano Convention Centre, in the heart of the City Life District, welcoming the international community of industry insiders and perfume lovers to convene around the most authentic, sophisticated olfactory culture in the world.

As an incubator for new trends, Esxence continues to reinvent itself year after year, without ever losing track of its original mission to be the benchmarked event for niche artistic perfumery on a global scale. This year’s event will showcase the finest artistic production and discuss new challenges facing the industry.

During Esxence all visitors will be invited to join the Experience Lab. In this year’s edition, Creative Flavors & Fragrances (CFF) will actively participate with its experiential workshop, the world of perfumery and explore blends and raw materials. Additional Partnerships and activations include participation by the Osmotheque, the exclusive international conservatory of perfumes, and Mouillettes & Co., the well-known Italian organization that provides training courses and consultancy related to the olfactory sense.

An interactive installation, in partnership with Accademia del Profumo, will tell the story of the olfactory families and the Art & Olfaction Awards, the international awards dedicated to artistic and independent perfumery. Award finalists will be named during Esxence, followed by an awards ceremony to be held next May in Los Angeles.

The Esxence Technical Committee, made up of internationally renowned experts will offer businesses and perfume lovers access to the finest brands on the market. Notably, niche perfumery is in the midst of a rapid transformation, even affecting how it is referred to today with many calling it artistic and research perfumery.

Antonino Laspina, Trade Commissioner, Executive Director for the USA from the Italian Trade Agency (ITA), a supporting partner of Exzence since 2020, told Fairchild Studio attendees can expect to see innovation and creativity as the common denominator at this year’s event. Research has reached a very high level, highlighted by new projects and emerging brands. The use of sustainable and raw materials continues as key trend, in addition to a shift to emotional beauty.

The overarching theme at this year’s event is “Iridescent,” serving as the concept that will guide visitors to explore the latest edition. Visitors will be engaged in recalling light and perfume, understanding that sight and smell enter a relationship sometimes by looking through a ray of light to discover colors that were not previously visible. In the same way, new perceptions often come through scent.

Esxence aims to reach a wider audience, engaging the consumer that has become accustomed to shopping online. Discussions will take place around developing the olfactory culture while preserving artistic heritage on an international level. Event programming will also include educational resources to nurture new talents and provide them with the right training for niche perfumery.

Importantly, Esxence is aiming to consolidate its internationalization, which has begun in collaboration with ITA providing consistent assistance over the years.

For the second year in a row, the ITA will further its goal of offering the U.S. market and will host a delegation of U.S. retailers. Those in attendance will be given the unique opportunity to better understand the Italian artistic perfumery industry through introductory webinars and b2b platform events and become inspired to develop lasting partnerships with the most interesting and innovative Italian brands.

The ITA has seen Italian brands approach the U.S. market with a lot of interest, being committed to reaching a market that loves Made in Italy products, from fashion to fine food and design. Laspina shared that they are optimistic about bringing Italian artistic perfumery’s influential voice to the U.S., where consumers have the opportunity to experience a world of passion, emotions

and craftmanship.

Each fragrance is about memories and reminiscence and can evoke an emotion, a precise moment or a beautiful landscape experienced in Italy.