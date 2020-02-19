MILAN — In Giorgio Armani’s words, the coronavirus is delivering “a brusque jolt to the fashion system, which often appears to travel on parallel tracks. Instead, we are all humans and it’s good to remember it.”

Designers and fashion houses are bracing themselves for a Milan Fashion Week, running Feb. 19 to 24, that will be mainly sans Chinese buyers and press. “We ourselves have invited our employees to limit their trips to the absolute indispensable and to use every possible precaution. We are very close to our Chinese teams and customers,” continued Armani, who is also chairman and chief executive officer of his namesake company, noting that his signature brand and Emporio shows will both be live-streamed for inclusiveness.