Bespoke Italian Menswear On View in Chicago

Must-haves in modern menswear sporting the coveted ‘Made in Italy’ moniker will soon be introduced at Chicago Collective. The show will take place on August 7-9 at the Merchandise Mart in Chicago.

Chicago Collective features accessories, footwear, leather goods, sportswear, and tailored clothing from over 400 menswear exhibitors. In its partnership with the Italian Trade Agency (ITA), the governmental agency that supports the business development of Italian companies abroad and promotes foreign investment in Italy, ITA will debut the latest menswear fashions from Italy in a dedicated area on the show floor that features more than 60 Italian brands.

Throughout the duration of the trade show, a slew of events and amenities such as buyer group meetings and happy hours will be offered to support the presence of Italian exhibitors.

Paola Guida, Deputy Trade Commissioner, Head of Fashion and Beauty Division, ITA, said that “Last year, the U.S. imported almost $12 billion in Italian fashion and accessories products, which marked an increase of 58 percent more than in 2019, pre-COVID. Men’s imports in 2021 registered an increase of 33 percent compared to 2020 and the forecasts for 2022 are very optimistic.”

Guida added that intimate trade shows like the Chicago Collective are “a perfect fit” for Italian brands. “The U.S. market is difficult, complex and not easy to approach. In the aftermath of COVID-19 there remains major disruption, but the Chicago Collective has held strong as the pinnacle U.S.-based entry point for Italian menswear brands to do business with US retailers.

Much of the incentive behind ITA’s partnership with Chicago Collective is the reality that bespoke, custom-tailored menswear doesn’t translate the same way online as it does in person – and that’s why Chicago is so important, Guida explained.

“Buyers get to experience the quality of the textiles and knowledge of the brand owners who are continuing family production traditions that have been passed down through generations.”

To see the full list of Italian brands participating in Chicago Collective, please visit: chicagocollective.com/it