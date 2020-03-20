MILAN — An equipment shortage for medical and factories’ workers is one of the most serious problems currently affecting Italy, where the coronavirus epidemic has already killed more than 3,500 people.

Thousands and thousands of face masks manufactured in China which every day get stuck at customs for bureaucratic reasons, and an additional 200,000 medical face masks produced by Turkish company Comitec, already paid for by the Emilia-Romagna region to supply its hospitals, have been stopped since March 4 at the Ankara port waiting to get a green light form Turkey’s Ministry of Foreign Trade. Time is of the essence, so Italian textiles and manufacturing companies are evaluating options to reconvert their production to meet the needs of the country.