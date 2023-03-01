Italian Trade Agency Debuts First-Ever Fashion Roadshow In Los Angeles

In partnership with Confindustria, ITA (Italian Trade Agency) has announced the foundation of INSPR ITALIA: Innovations In Style, a roadshow to introduce Made in Italy brands to key markets in the U.S. The roadshow will begin in March in Los Angeles at Brand Assembly and the Designers & Agents show before traveling to Miami, Dallas and Atlanta.

INSPR ITALIA was created for the Italian government to introduce new brands that represent the future of Italian design. The qualified group of companies included in the INSPR ITALIA roadshow promise to be a fresh and modern perspective on Italian design and craftsmanship and have previously had little or no presence in the targeted U.S. cities.

“It is important to us that the U.S. market can see firsthand the spirit and depth of products created and produced in Italy,” said Antonino Laspina, Italian Trade Commissioner and Executive Director at ITA in the U.S. “We want everyone to be inspired by Italy’s love of creation, craftsmanship, artisanal tradition and heritage. We celebrate the talent and innovation of the present combined with our heritage of craftsmanship.”

Importantly, today’s economic dynamics, ITA representatives told WWD Studios, are creating conditions for strong growth for Made in Italy products in U.S. cities. The U.S. market is important for Italian fashion manufacturers both for its size and capacity for driving consumer behavior patterns. In terms of fashion consumers, the U.S. represents the leading non-European Union market for Made in Italy.

Going into the INSPR ITALIA roadshow, ITA said they see a strong and growing consumer interest in quality goods and quality consumer products that are meant to last, which is a hallmark of Italian goods. “The quality factor is certainly one of the strengths of all of our companies today, as is sustainability, circular economy, reuse, low energy and limited environmental impact production cycles. We are ahead of traditional competitors and ahead of emerging ones.”

INSPR ITALIA will feature women’s accessories, footwear, leather goods, sportswear and apparel.

Designers who will be showcased in Los Angeles at Brand Assembly are Antura Accessori, Athison, Dezen Dezen, Ducanero, Fracap, Giovanna Nicolai, Karma of Charme, Laboratorio Mariucci, L’Aura borse, Mimi et Mama’, Ploumanac’h, Sesa Shoes, Shaft Jeans and Shoto.

Designers showing at the Designers & Agents show include Alienina, Alysi, Anthemis, Bsbee, Elom, Etici, Halmanera, Henry Beguelin, Lavi Couture, Moma Shoes, Momomi’, Ofhandmade, Pomandere, Suprema, Transit par Such, Voile Blanche and Whyci Milano.

To learn more about INSPR ITALIA and upcoming roadshow, please visit www.inspritalia.com.