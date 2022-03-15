Jeanologia Unveils Colorbox Solution for Sustainable Garment Dyeing

Dyeing is one of the most polluting and pricey processes in the fashion industry — and Jeanologia, a Spain-based sustainable solution textile firm, seeks to minimize environmental impacts with its newly debuted Colorbox that transforms the garment dyeing process.

Colorbox is a sustainable alternative that streamlines garment dyeing and guarantees high color reproducibility, as well as minimum environmental impacts, through an automized process that allows for 60 percent savings in water and chemicals; 45 percent savings in energy; 76 percent savings in salt, and a reduction in resource use and pollution of wastewater.

Enrique Silla, chief executive officer at Jeanologia, said that not only does Colorbox considerably reduce water, chemical, energy and salts use in comparison with traditional garment dying processes, it also allows for a lower Environmental Impact Measurement score and reduced production times for brands.

Jeanologia’s Colorbox.

Jeanologia explained that the main cost of garment dying is the cost of reproducibility. With its Colorbox solution, the firm said it is possible to achieve “perfect reproducibility the first time with high-quality products, [which leads to] reduced production times.” Its technology also creates the option to dye the product at any point during the manufacturing process, allowing for quicker response to customer demands.

Silla said, “This allows us to reduce product color decision-making deadlines, decreasing lead time to between two weeks and 48 hours in compared with the 18 weeks needed in traditional processes.”

In alignment with World Water Day on March 22, the firm recently published the results of its annual ecological savings count that measures the amount of polluted water diverted from rivers and seas, due to its technology. Jeanologia saved more than 18 million cubic meters of water in 2021, which is enough to provide the annual human consumption of 1 million people.

Carbon emissions were also measured and mitigated using its technology: Also in 2021, Jeanologia saved 83.8 million kg of CO2 emissions, which is the amount captured by a 100,000-acre woodland and comparable to what would be eliminated by 5 million trees.

As for what’s next, Jeanologia continues to work toward “MissionZero,” the elimination of 100 percent of discharge generated in the manufacturing and finishing of blue jeans, from the fabric to the final garment, they said, taking aim at “reducing the use of water to near zero — and returning clean water to nature.”

FOR MORE NEWS FROM WWD:

Citizens of Humanity Talks Holiday Dressing, Denim Market Dynamics

Seven For All Mankind Debuts Fully Traceable Capsule Collection

Twitter Talks Beauty Consumers, Community and Growth