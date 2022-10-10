×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: October 10, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

The Top 10 Shows, Plus Top 5 Presentations of the Spring 2023 Collections

Accessories

Bulgari to Double Capacity of Valenza Jewelry Plant

Fashion

Seven Sustainable Standouts From Paris Fashion Week

Jeanologia Promotes Sustainable and Tech-forward ‘Future of Fashion’

Spain-based Jeanologia discussed its take on moving the industry forward at the “Future of Fashion” event held last week in Valencia, the World Design Capital of 2022.

Jeanologia
Jeanologia says that technologies used in denim, such as lasers, are the future of fashion design.

The designer of the future is “a technological artisan with a scientific mind,” according to Enrique Silla, president of Jeanologia, a Spain-based sustainable textiles solution firm that contributed to promoting the inauguration of the “Future of Fashion” international congress for the World Design Capital event held in València, Spain, on Oct. 5 and 6.

Jeanologia, whose mission is to create an ethical, sustainable and eco-efficient textile industry, is taking part in “ushering in a new era through sustainability, digitalization and automation.” To that end, Silla said that “the future of fashion and design is to align beauty and the planet.”

Related Galleries

Silla emphasized that the aligning of technology with the “spirit and soul of an artisan” in fashion will lead the industry forward, and noted that futuristic tools such as robots, tablets, nanobubbles and lasers will replace traditional means for design such as water, canvas and even scissors in fashion design and production.

In promoting sustainability, particularly for denim, Silla said that “design is not only form and function, but it is also the planet,” and encouraged designers to incorporate non-polluting products and procedures into design processes. 

Jeanologia’s Research Innovation Lab.

The firm’s technologies allow for 100 percent of waste to be eliminated from jean production, from the fabric to the final garment, minimizing the use of water, energy and chemical products, they noted.

Representatives of the Swedish Embassy in Spain and companies such as H&M and Ikea visited Jeanologia’s facilities to learn about the firm’s technologies and methods for promoting sustainability and efficiency throughout the textile industry.

Jeanologia said that “Future of Fashion” is a milestone in the official program of World Design Capital València 2022, which, for the first time, brought together national and international educational institutions and members of the industry. The congress offered activities, talks and workshops on the future of the fashion industry, based on six themes: raw materials; design; supply chain; production; consumption and waste; and emissions and biodiversity, all according to Jeanologia.

The congress features participants such as Christiane Dolva and Maria Bystedt, from the H&M Foundation; Christopher Raeburn, an award-winning British designer; Alice Bah Kuhnke, member of the European Parliament; professors from Glasgow and the London School of Fashion, and Fernando Cardona, head of BrainBox at Jeanologia, among others.

MORE BUSINESS NEWS FROM WWD:

Astronaut Karen Nyberg Launches ‘Earth Views’ Fabric Line

Evrnu Develops Recyclable Material Made Entirely of Textile Waste

Citizens of Humanity, Net-a-porter Partner for Denim Collaboration

Jeanologia Promotes Sustainable and Tech-forward ‘Future of Fashion'

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Jeanologia Promotes Sustainable and Tech-forward ‘Future of Fashion'

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Jeanologia Promotes Sustainable and Tech-forward ‘Future of Fashion'

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Jeanologia Promotes Sustainable and Tech-forward ‘Future of Fashion'

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Jeanologia Promotes Sustainable and Tech-forward ‘Future of Fashion'

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Jeanologia Promotes Sustainable and Tech-forward ‘Future of Fashion'

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Jeanologia Promotes Sustainable and Tech-forward ‘Future of Fashion'

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Jeanologia Promotes Sustainable and Tech-forward ‘Future of Fashion'

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Jeanologia Promotes Sustainable and Tech-forward ‘Future of Fashion'

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Jeanologia Promotes Sustainable and Tech-forward ‘Future of Fashion'

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Jeanologia Promotes Sustainable and Tech-forward ‘Future of Fashion'

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Jeanologia Promotes Sustainable and Tech-forward ‘Future of Fashion'

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Jeanologia Promotes Sustainable and Tech-forward ‘Future of Fashion'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Jeanologia Promotes Sustainable and Tech-forward ‘Future of Fashion'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Jeanologia Promotes Sustainable and Tech-forward ‘Future of Fashion'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Jeanologia Promotes Sustainable and Tech-forward ‘Future of Fashion'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Jeanologia Promotes Sustainable and Tech-forward ‘Future of Fashion'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Jeanologia Promotes Sustainable and Tech-forward ‘Future of Fashion'

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Jeanologia Promotes Sustainable and Tech-forward ‘Future of Fashion'

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Jeanologia Promotes Sustainable and Tech-forward ‘Future of Fashion'

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Jeanologia Promotes Sustainable and Tech-forward ‘Future of Fashion'

Hot Summer Bags

Jeanologia Promotes Sustainable and Tech-forward ‘Future of Fashion'

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Jeanologia Promotes Sustainable and Tech-forward ‘Future of Fashion'

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Jeanologia Promotes Sustainable and Tech-forward ‘Future of Fashion'

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Jeanologia Promotes Sustainable and Tech-forward ‘Future of Fashion'

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Jeanologia Promotes Sustainable and Tech-forward ‘Future of Fashion'

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Jeanologia Promotes Sustainable and Tech-forward ‘Future of Fashion'

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Jeanologia Promotes Sustainable and Tech-forward ‘Future of Fashion'

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Jeanologia Promotes Sustainable and Tech-forward ‘Future of Fashion'

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Jeanologia Promotes Sustainable and Tech-forward ‘Future of Fashion'

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Jeanologia Promotes Sustainable and Tech-forward ‘Future of Fashion'

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Jeanologia Promotes Sustainable and Tech-forward ‘Future of Fashion'

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Jeanologia Promotes Sustainable and Tech-forward ‘Future of Fashion'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Jeanologia Promotes Sustainable and Tech-forward ‘Future of Fashion'

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Jeanologia Promotes Sustainable and Tech-forward ‘Future of Fashion'

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Jeanologia Promotes Sustainable and Tech-forward ‘Future of Fashion'

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Jeanologia Promotes Sustainable and Tech-forward ‘Future of Fashion'

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Jeanologia Promotes Sustainable and Tech-forward ‘Future of Fashion'

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Jeanologia Promotes Sustainable and Tech-forward ‘Future of Fashion'

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Jeanologia Promotes Sustainable and Tech-forward ‘Future of Fashion'

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Jeanologia Promotes Sustainable and Tech-forward ‘Future of Fashion'

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Jeanologia Promotes Sustainable and Tech-forward ‘Future of Fashion'

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Jeanologia Promotes Sustainable and Tech-forward ‘Future of Fashion'

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Jeanologia Promotes Sustainable and Tech-forward ‘Future of Fashion'

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Jeanologia Promotes Sustainable and Tech-forward ‘Future of Fashion'

Video: The Business of Street Style

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad