Jeanologia Promotes Sustainable and Tech-forward ‘Future of Fashion’

The designer of the future is “a technological artisan with a scientific mind,” according to Enrique Silla, president of Jeanologia, a Spain-based sustainable textiles solution firm that contributed to promoting the inauguration of the “Future of Fashion” international congress for the World Design Capital event held in València, Spain, on Oct. 5 and 6.

Jeanologia, whose mission is to create an ethical, sustainable and eco-efficient textile industry, is taking part in “ushering in a new era through sustainability, digitalization and automation.” To that end, Silla said that “the future of fashion and design is to align beauty and the planet.”

Silla emphasized that the aligning of technology with the “spirit and soul of an artisan” in fashion will lead the industry forward, and noted that futuristic tools such as robots, tablets, nanobubbles and lasers will replace traditional means for design such as water, canvas and even scissors in fashion design and production.

In promoting sustainability, particularly for denim, Silla said that “design is not only form and function, but it is also the planet,” and encouraged designers to incorporate non-polluting products and procedures into design processes.

Jeanologia’s Research Innovation Lab.

The firm’s technologies allow for 100 percent of waste to be eliminated from jean production, from the fabric to the final garment, minimizing the use of water, energy and chemical products, they noted.

Representatives of the Swedish Embassy in Spain and companies such as H&M and Ikea visited Jeanologia’s facilities to learn about the firm’s technologies and methods for promoting sustainability and efficiency throughout the textile industry.

Jeanologia said that “Future of Fashion” is a milestone in the official program of World Design Capital València 2022, which, for the first time, brought together national and international educational institutions and members of the industry. The congress offered activities, talks and workshops on the future of the fashion industry, based on six themes: raw materials; design; supply chain; production; consumption and waste; and emissions and biodiversity, all according to Jeanologia.

The congress features participants such as Christiane Dolva and Maria Bystedt, from the H&M Foundation; Christopher Raeburn, an award-winning British designer; Alice Bah Kuhnke, member of the European Parliament; professors from Glasgow and the London School of Fashion, and Fernando Cardona, head of BrainBox at Jeanologia, among others.

