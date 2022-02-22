Growth You Can Trust

When Jedora launched a first-of-its-kind digital jewelry marketplace in late 2021 it was with the goal of sharing an inspiring experience with both designers and consumers.

Fulfilling a need in the industry, the marketplace stands out with its wide variety of offerings, ready to meet anyone’s jewelry-related needs. The platform already features a robust array of fine jewelry and loose gemstones and is adding new partners daily; Jedora is also quickly scaling its assortment of both watch brands and bridal category offerings.

Since its initial launch, the online marketplace has onboarded over 75 new storefronts representing a range of brands and designers, including Yael Designs, Zydo, Kallati, LeVian, Bellarri, Beverley K, Phillip Gavriel, Chimento, Brilliant Expressions, Gevril Watches and more, as well as a vast selection of loose gemstones from gemstones.com.

Ultimately, Jedora’s marketplace will feature every category the industry offers. From watches and timepieces to modern and timeless jewelry to vintage and estate pieces to resale items, Jedora will meet consumers’ everyday needs and desires. Additionally, it will feature a robust assortment of bridal category products – from engagement rings to bridal party jewelry to items to commemorate the special occasions in a couple’s life, such as anniversary gifts and push presents.

Jedora. Courtesy Image.

Backed by Multimedia Commerce Group, Inc. (MCGI), a company with over 25 years of direct-to-consumer jewelry experience, Jedora entered the market as a well-funded business with established operations including a state-of-the-art distribution center in the U.S., extensive technological infrastructure, a well-established supply chain across the globe, payment options and support services. Moreover, the company also launched with exceptional in-house industry expertise.

In part, this expertise and level of high standards contributes to a rigorous process when onboarding new brands and designers. Though growing

quickly – with more stores added to the pipeline each week – Jedora has instituted a robust vetting system through its qualification process to ensure prospective known and up-and-coming designers and brands meet a high set of standards.

“The Jedora team has decades of experience in the jewelry industry,

with established relationships that allow us to offer each of our brands with confidence, knowing they meet the high standards our customers desire and deserve,” said Tim Matthews,

Chief Executive Officer of Jedora. “We are continually adding more storefronts to Jedora so that our selection remains vast, diverse and fresh. We also work with brand ambassadors who have specific areas of expertise to help identify and vet partners that we think would be a good fit and offer value to consumers.”

Jedora. Courtesy Image.

And even after the qualification process, Jedora makes sure storefronts are optimized. Through a partner success team, these storefronts are set up and guided through processes that address any questions a brand may encounter. A wide range of services is then also offered to ready partners for success, including photography services, marketing/brand management support, and more; plus, new technological advancements are regularly deployed to further streamline processes and

add functionality.

At the same time, Matthews told WWD, “The company’s extensive expertise will provide value and efficiency to the consumer and our partners. Given our background, the brand’s leadership team understands what it takes to build trust with consumers, but also that something

so important can take time.”

Backed by a team with decades of experience in the jewelry retail industry, Jedora aims to be a trusted one-stop destination for style exploration – willing to do everything it takes to

earn consumer trust, putting all the necessary steps in place to demonstrate to consumers that the company has their backs and they can shop confidently with Jedora.

And, asking consumers to hold them accountable to its steadfast commitment, Jedora will launch a 5-Star Promise explaining exactly what consumers can expect.

“When it comes to meeting the high standards consumers desire and deserve, Jedora is committed to excellence, and we want consumers to feel confident that they can count on Jedora,” said Matthews. “With our 5-Star Promise, we take the worry out of buying jewelry, watches and gemstones online. The guiding principles of our promise include providing the highest quality product offerings, outstanding customer service and peace-of-mind payment and protection options.”

With these promises, consumers are empowered to experience the joy and delight of discovering the perfect piece to complete a look or augment their wardrobe. The components of Jedora’s 5-Star Promise include 24/7 live customer support, facilitating buying direct from pre-qualified

sellers, free insured shipping and returns, worry-free satisfaction guarantee and flexible payment and protection options.

Ongoing investments in technological advancements make Jedora’s consumer experience more curated and customized over time, enabling people to quickly find what they want when in a hurry – and to foster discovery and exploration when they want to take the time to browse and look around. Jedora leverages technology to facilitate a process for many brands to offer their products direct to consumers, while ensuring those brands meet the high standards consumers have come to expect so they can shop with confidence.

Jedora. Courtesy Image.

“Features range from AI technology to guide one’s exploration, curated shoppable looks from influencers and fashion experts and an assortment of high-end options as well as accessible price points from brands and designers vetted by a panel of experts,” said Matthews. “We are building a better way to shop for jewelry, watches and gemstones. Jedora is a thoughtful collaboration by leaders in the industry that are dedicated to delivering the best possible customer experience through product selection and technology innovation.”

For Jedora, the foundation of building trust with the consumer always comes back to offering something for everyone – from entry level price points for everyday wear to red carpet ready looks. And the company’s marketplace has become that one-stop-shop.

“Ultimately, our vision is to be that reliable and trustworthy source for all jewelry needs, and variety is a crucial element to that mission.

Red Carpet Ready

Loosely translated from Greek origins, Jedora means “gift of the world,” which is what jewels and gemstones bring to a look – universal treasures that never fail to elicit wonder and delight to those who wear them. Jedora is a wonderland for people on the hunt for something special for every occasion.

Featured in Jedora’s red carpet collection is a range of exquisite pieces that are perfect for every special occasion. Within jewelry, every gemstone is one-of-a-kind, with its own unique characteristics and charms. When crafting these red-carpet pieces, brands are creating something that often doesn’t exist anywhere else. They often have large, high-quality stones, which increase exponentially in value, or they can have multi-gem looks where each element complements the other in the perfect manner.

To get red carpet ready, it’s time to explore the world of Jedora.