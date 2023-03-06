×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: March 6, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

In the Wake of Balenciaga’s Ad Scandal, Demna Focused on Clothes

Business

A.P.C. Founder Jean Touitou Sold Majority Stake After ‘Pandemic War’

Accessories

Tiffany Appoints Lauren Santo Domingo First Artist Director for Home

Rent the Runway’s Bid for Growth: Give Renters More

CEO Jennifer Hyman is pushing toward profitability by giving most subscribers a 25 percent boost in the number of looks they can rent.

Rent the Runway's CEO Jennifer Hyman red background beige dress
Rent the Runway's CEO Jennifer Hyman. Courtesy

Jennifer Hyman said Rent the Runway Inc.’s moment of existential doubt — if it had one — passed when the company tweaked its credit facility in January, pushing back its maturity date two years to October 2026. 

Now with that extra bit of breathing room, Hyman, cofounder and chief executive officer, said she is finally ready to put together the pieces of the business model puzzle she and her team have been working on for years.  

“We want 2023 to be a year where we are investing deeply into our customer experience and thinking about the ways that we can drive even more customer love of this subscription,” Hyman told WWD in an interview. 

Related Galleries

That starts by just giving subscribers more Rent the Runway — a 25 percent increase for the majority of subscribers, who will now be able to rent 10 looks a month instead of eight for the same price. 

“We wanted to start the year up with a bang,” Hyman said. “There’s really strategic value in giving her more fashion from us because fundamentally, when she wears more from Rent the Runway, she’s more loyal to us. We have historically seen that her retention rate is very much correlated to her wear rate and if she has more items at home, she wears more from Rent the Runway.”

To ease the way — and keep giving subscribers more — Rent the Runway is also helping users choose pieces, for instance, by adding an often-requested rent the look feature. 

This is a big moment for the Brooklyn-based company, which helped create the modern rental market when it was founded in 2009, but has yet to turn a profit. 

Over the years, Rent the Runway has racked up losses of more than $913 million and, since its 2021 initial public offering, has struggled under the glare of Wall Street along with many of its tech-savvy cohort. Shares of Rent the Runway rose 0.9 percent on Friday to close at $3.49 — a far cry from the $21 IPO price. 

But Hyman said the company’s hard work over the course of the pandemic is about to pay off and that it is in a much stronger financial position. 

“We’ve transformed our business over the past three years and it’s led to step changes in our financial profile,” she said. 

In addition to the debt adjustments, which cut cash interest payments by more than $20 million over the next two years, Rent the Runway has: 

  • Relied more on consignment and exclusives, buying only 40 percent of the looks it rents via wholesale last year, reducing product costs to around 30 percent of revenues. 
  • Strengthened operations with automation and data, reducing fulfillment costs to around 30 percent of revenues, down from 46 percent three years ago. 
  • And streamlined, laying off 24 percent of its corporate workforce in September in a restructuring that will reduce annual operating costs by $25 million to $27 million. 

Hyman and Rent the Runway are clearly on the move. 

“Our number-one goal is to drive Rent the Runway to free cash flow profitability,” she said. “And the thing that drives us there is growth. And our conviction is that growth actually comes from investment into the customer experience.”

With the company’s cash burn set to improve by $50 million this year from the recent changes, it’s time to build by giving renters more — specifically an extra couple pieces via subscription each month.

“We’ve found that when she has extra spots [in her rental package], not only does her loyalty increase to Rent the Runway, but the diversity of how she uses us also goes up,” the CEO said. “She feels more comfortable using Rent the Runway in her everyday life, renting more casual clothing. And because she’s now wearing us more frequently, we think that there’s a halo impact that happens from that, where she ends up sharing Rent the Runway with more friends. She ends up buying more inventory from us because she now has more at home to fall in love with.”

Pushing out more looks to subscribers also makes Rent the Runway a better vehicle for brands to connect with more potential buyers, which helps keep the whole machine running. 

Rent the Runway might just be coming of age with the sector it helped kick off. 

“What was an idea 10 years ago is now a market, millions of women want to subscribe to fashion every year,” said Hyman, noting the company is now positioned to take advantage of that.

“We’ve now put the business into the strongest position we’ve ever been in financially, the closest we’ve ever been to profitability,” she said.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Rent the Runway’s Bid for Growth: Give Renters More

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Rent the Runway’s Bid for Growth: Give Renters More

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Rent the Runway’s Bid for Growth: Give Renters More

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Rent the Runway’s Bid for Growth: Give Renters More

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Rent the Runway’s Bid for Growth: Give Renters More

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Rent the Runway’s Bid for Growth: Give Renters More

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Rent the Runway’s Bid for Growth: Give Renters More

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Rent the Runway’s Bid for Growth: Give Renters More

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Rent the Runway’s Bid for Growth: Give Renters More

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Rent the Runway’s Bid for Growth: Give Renters More

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Rent the Runway’s Bid for Growth: Give Renters More

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Rent the Runway’s Bid for Growth: Give Renters More

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Rent the Runway’s Bid for Growth: Give Renters More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Rent the Runway’s Bid for Growth: Give Renters More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Rent the Runway’s Bid for Growth: Give Renters More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Rent the Runway’s Bid for Growth: Give Renters More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Rent the Runway’s Bid for Growth: Give Renters More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Rent the Runway’s Bid for Growth: Give Renters More

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Rent the Runway’s Bid for Growth: Give Renters More

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Rent the Runway’s Bid for Growth: Give Renters More

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Rent the Runway’s Bid for Growth: Give Renters More

Hot Summer Bags

Rent the Runway’s Bid for Growth: Give Renters More

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Rent the Runway’s Bid for Growth: Give Renters More

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Rent the Runway’s Bid for Growth: Give Renters More

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Rent the Runway’s Bid for Growth: Give Renters More

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Rent the Runway’s Bid for Growth: Give Renters More

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Rent the Runway’s Bid for Growth: Give Renters More

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Rent the Runway’s Bid for Growth: Give Renters More

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Rent the Runway’s Bid for Growth: Give Renters More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Rent the Runway’s Bid for Growth: Give Renters More

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Rent the Runway’s Bid for Growth: Give Renters More

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Rent the Runway’s Bid for Growth: Give Renters More

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Rent the Runway’s Bid for Growth: Give Renters More

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Rent the Runway’s Bid for Growth: Give Renters More

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Rent the Runway’s Bid for Growth: Give Renters More

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Rent the Runway’s Bid for Growth: Give Renters More

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Rent the Runway’s Bid for Growth: Give Renters More

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Rent the Runway’s Bid for Growth: Give Renters More

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Rent the Runway’s Bid for Growth: Give Renters More

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Rent the Runway’s Bid for Growth: Give Renters More

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Rent the Runway’s Bid for Growth: Give Renters More

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Rent the Runway’s Bid for Growth: Give Renters More

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad