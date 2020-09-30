As global events put a spotlight on the health and wellness of people and the planet, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health has taken a bold step to address these issues with its just-launched Healthy Lives Mission.

The company describes the initiative as a movement key to its sustainability efforts and which is “underpinned by a set of ambitious goals to deliver greater benefits for people, communities and our planet.”

The commitment is buttressed by the company’s 19,000 employees along with $800 million earmarked over 10 years for mission-related investments. The initiative centers on rethinking how the company does business by “encouraging experimentation and embedding game-changing behaviors in everything we do,” Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health said.

Katie Decker, Global President,Essential Health at Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health, said as part of the world’s largest healthcare company, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health “is uniquely positioned to address health, both the health of people and the planet in an integrated way.”

“Our employees come to work every day to solve healthcare challenges for consumers, and we do this by combining our science with consumer insights to make a meaningful difference,” she said adding that the company is deepening its partnerships to tackle some of the most complex health issues.

“More than one billion people are already using Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health brands every day to keep themselves and their families healthy,” Martin Decker said. “We believe that we can play a big role in fighting some of the world’s most preventable diseases. We’re starting our mission with preventable skin cancers, as well as smoking cessation.”

With skin cancer, the company has already been at the forefront of research and delivering innovative products to help consumers. As part of the Healthy Lives Mission, these efforts now include a greater commitment to informing consumers about the potential risk of sun exposure while also touting sun-safe practices led by their NEUTROGENA brand via a new documentary film produced in partnership with the American Academy of Dermatology and The Melanoma Research Foundation.

Regarding smoking, the company’s UK NICORETTE brand has stepped up efforts to improve access to smoking cessation interventions and programs by working with the U.N. and the World Health Organization. For example, the company recently donated NICORETTE InvisiPatch nicotine replacement treatment, which are valued at more than $750,000, to help thousands of people in Jordan quit smoking.

On the sustainability front, the company’s AVEENO, JOHNSON’S, LISTERINE, NEUTROGENA, OGX, LE PETIT MARSEILLAIS, NICORETTE, STAYFREE, CAREFREE, and o.b. brands are deploying various measures to increase use of recycled plastics and paper in product packaging while also switching renewable energy.

The sustainability goals are large in scale and specific in purpose. For example, by 2022 polystyrene and black plastic containers will be stripped from the company’s global portfolio while “reuse models” will be expanded across the company’s JOHNSON’S, AVEENO and OGX brands. And by 2025, all plastic packaging will be 100 percent recyclable, reusable or compostable. Aside from the internal changes at the company, Martin Decker said partnerships will be key to affecting real change.

“Sustainability is not something that any one company is going to solve on its own and it’s going to take all kinds of collaboration to get it done across industries, across NGOs, across governments,” Martin Decker explained. “What’s so exciting about our Healthy Lives Mission is it gives us our clear point of view on our North star, and we’re looking to partner with other companies and organizations that share in our same vision.”