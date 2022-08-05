×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: August 5, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Accessories

Moncler Accelerates Footwear Development

Beauty

The Ashton Kutcher, PepsiCo-backed Start-up Redefining Hydration Through Scent

Business

Khaite ‘Evaluating Investment Options,’ Looks to Next Stage

Research Reveals Impact of Inflation on Spending, Amazon Pricing

Jungle Scout also found that 51 percent of consumers polled have shifted to buying generic brands, while 42 percent of respondents are cutting costs by doing without some products.

APRIL 29th 2022: Amazon stock plunges
Amazon zz/John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx

The latest consumer and pricing research from Jungle Scout reveals that inflation is severely impacting price points and spending habits. The firm, which provides services to sellers and brands on Amazon, said in the report that “77 percent of consumers say their spending has been impacted by inflation,” while 72 percent of respondents are making fewer “fun” or impulse purchases.

Other key findings of the report include that 59 percent of those polled are buying from less expensive brands, while 52 percent are only buying discounted products or products on sale. Jungle Scout also found that 51 percent of consumers polled have shifted to buying generic brands, while 42 percent of respondents are cutting costs by doing without some products. The research also showed that 38 percent of those polled said their online spending decreased from the first quarter to the second quarter.

Related Galleries

Regarding Amazon’s pricing trends, researchers at Jungle Scout said the median product price was up across all of the categories examined and increases ranged from two percent (boys apparel) to 11 percent (for beauty products).

Jungle Scout
Jungle Scout’s analysis of Amazon pricing. Courtesy image.

 

By way of context, the authors of the report described inflation this year as being “rapid and severe” and noted that in June, inflation grew to 9.1 percent — “the biggest year-over-year jump since 1981.”

“In the midst of this, 38 percent of consumers say their household income is unstable, and 34 percent rely on financial assistance or unemployment benefits,” Jungle Scout noted, adding that for 13 percent of consumers, “their household income actually decreased in the first half of the year.”

“This 41-year high inflation rate means higher costs across the board, from raw materials and supplies to labor and shipping rates,” the company said. “As both consumers and brands are left with dollars that no longer stretch as far, many e-commerce businesses are facing the tough call of reducing inventory and/or charging more for products to maintain profit margins. The results are higher prices, less available stock and more hesitant shoppers.”

The authors of the report also noted that economic sanctions resulting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have also driven up costs while creating shortages.

“In China, COVID-19 lockdowns slowed the production of many supplies and products, further compounding supply chain disruptions that began early in the pandemic,” Jungle Scout said. “Interest rates have risen to combat inflation, and consumers are paying more for mortgages, car loans and credit cards, on top of already-increasing energy and utility costs. All of these factors are converging in a significant shift in shopping habits.”

Research Reveals Impact of Inflation on

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Research Reveals Impact of Inflation on

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Research Reveals Impact of Inflation on

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Research Reveals Impact of Inflation on

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Research Reveals Impact of Inflation on

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Research Reveals Impact of Inflation on

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Research Reveals Impact of Inflation on

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Research Reveals Impact of Inflation on

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Research Reveals Impact of Inflation on

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Research Reveals Impact of Inflation on

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Research Reveals Impact of Inflation on

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Research Reveals Impact of Inflation on

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Research Reveals Impact of Inflation on

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Research Reveals Impact of Inflation on

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Research Reveals Impact of Inflation on

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Research Reveals Impact of Inflation on

Hot Summer Bags

Research Reveals Impact of Inflation on

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Research Reveals Impact of Inflation on

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Research Reveals Impact of Inflation on

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Research Reveals Impact of Inflation on

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Research Reveals Impact of Inflation on

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Research Reveals Impact of Inflation on

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Research Reveals Impact of Inflation on

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Research Reveals Impact of Inflation on

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Research Reveals Impact of Inflation on

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Research Reveals Impact of Inflation on

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Research Reveals Impact of Inflation on

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Research Reveals Impact of Inflation on

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Research Reveals Impact of Inflation on

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Research Reveals Impact of Inflation on

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Research Reveals Impact of Inflation on

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Research Reveals Impact of Inflation on

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Research Reveals Impact of Inflation on

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Research Reveals Impact of Inflation on

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Research Reveals Impact of Inflation on

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Research Reveals Impact of Inflation on

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Research Reveals Impact of Inflation on

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Research Reveals Impact of Inflation on

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Research Reveals Impact of Inflation on

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Research Reveals Impact of Inflation on

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Research Reveals Impact of Inflation on

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Research Reveals Impact of Inflation on

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Research Reveals Impact of Inflation on

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Research Reveals Impact of Inflation on

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Research Reveals Impact of Inflation on

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Research Reveals Impact of Inflation on

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Research Reveals Impact of Inflation on

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad