×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: October 24, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

Remodeling the Aging Conversation With Paulina Porizkova

Fashion

Looking at Karl Lagerfeld From All Angles

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Dior Taps Robert Pattinson for Spring Menswear Campaign

How One L.A. Clothing Company Is Trying to Keep It All in the Family

Most family-run ventures don't make it to the next generation, but Los Angeles clothing brand Karen Kane is making the transition with lots of preparation.

Karen Kane
A casual look from the Karen Kane label. Courtesy: Karen Kane

For some clothing company executives, it might seem strange to know your corporate office used to be your nursery.

Or that some of your older colleagues remember you and your younger brother, who also works in the same building, riding tricycles down the hallway or hopping onto the conveyer belt.

But such are the memories for Michael Kane, copresident of Karen Kane, a 43-year-old women’s apparel brand in Los Angeles, and his younger brother, Robert Kane, who is a designer with his own label, which is part of Karen Kane Inc.

The company, whose Karen Kane clothing is sold at Bloomingdale’s, Nordstrom, Dillard’s and some 400 specialty stores around the country, was founded in 1979 by husband-and-wife team Karen and Lonnie Kane in their garage. They had been married for a few months and Karen had graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Los Angeles.

Related Galleries

Over the decades the company mushroomed to become a multimillion-dollar enterprise that occupies a 135,000-square-foot structure in the L.A.-adjacent industrial area of Vernon, home to many other L.A. clothing concerns, including Paige, Monique Lhuillier and Tadashi Shoji. In 2009, Karen Kane launched a second label called Fifteen Twenty, a collection of upscale items designed to strike a balance between classic and cool.

Over the years the Kanes have been approached to sell their company but that didn’t interest them. Their first thoughts were to pass on their carefully crafted creation onto Michael, 36, and Robert, 31. However, they weren’t sure how their sons felt about that.

“When they went to college, we didn’t feel there was any likelihood they would take over,” Lonnie said. “But they knew it was always there for them.”

From left to right, Michael, daughter Birdie, Karen, Lonnie, Robert and his dog, Bunny.

When Michael graduated from Northwestern University in 2008 with a bachelor’s degree in communications, he went into the entertainment industry, working as an assistant at Creative Arts Agency, an entertainment and sports talent company, and later with a Los Angeles public relations firm specializing in entertainment.

“Michael found that after a few years, that wasn’t for him,” Lonnie recalled. “One night he came over for dinner and said, ‘I’m leaving my job.’ I asked, ‘So what are you going to do?’

“He said, ‘I am going to work for you.’ And I said, ‘What are you going to do for me?’ He said, ‘You need someone in marketing.’ And that is how he came to work for the company.”

In 2011, Michael began at the company as the director of marketing and eventually helped expand the e-commerce side of the business as well as other areas. Last year he was named copresident, sharing that title with Lonnie.

Robert also went his separate way for a while. After finishing his studies in 2016 in fashion and apparel design at Parsons School of Design The New School, he returned to Los Angeles to work as a design assistant with Raquel Allegra.

He was there for two years before joining Karen Kane in 2018. But instead of joining his mother in designing the Karen Kane brand, he launched his own independent, high-end contemporary label called R.G. Kane, which is run with his own team but is a part of Karen Kane Inc. Its luxe fabrics and sophisticated looks range in price from $125 for a T-shirt to $415 for a jacket. The boho chic Karen Kane label, which takes its cues from a California lifestyle, has a broad demographic and sells for $90 to $350.

An outfit from the R.G. Kane spring 2023 collection.

Turning over a family-owned business is never easy, no matter what industry you are in. According to several surveys, about one-third of family businesses are passed on to the next generation, and the apparel industry is probably harder than most.

“It can be a very emotional decision,” said Liz Kislik, a management consultant and executive coach whose Liz Kislik Associates is located on Long Island, New York. “It is very hard to stop being a parent just because you happen to be a business owner. And it is hard to stop being a business owner just because you happen to be a parent.”

To make a successful transition, she suggested business owners start with a plan. That was exactly what Lonnie did. “You have to make sure the family members who are going to continue on afterward are well rounded in what the business is and are experienced in a number of areas of the company,” he explained. “They also need to develop relationships in the industry that are separate from the ones their parents have.”

He advises that family members are integrated early on to avoid shocking the employees. In addition, a company should be financially healthy when the next generation comes on board, otherwise it’s a burden.

A dress from the Karen Kane spring 2023 collection.

Karen Kane Inc. has always been a family affair. When Lonnie and Karen started their company they employed Karen’s mother, Olga Markovich, who came out of retirement to work as the company bookkeeper. Karen’s father, Frank, a retired homebuilder, fixed anything and everything that fell apart. “He was generally my facilities guy when we didn’t have any facilities,” Lonnie said with a laugh.

Lonnie’s mother, Cecelia Jenkins, later worked in the front office answering phones and dealing with customers. She eventually handled employee benefits. Karen’s sister, Lorraine Levine, is still at the company working as a graphic designer.

So it was a natural progression that Michael and Robert would come on board. “Lonnie and Karen never pressured us to get involved, but I think they always had hoped that one day we would be involved,” said Michael, who refers to his parents by their first names when discussing business.

“I think they like that we are here,” Robert noted.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, the family worked as a team when some tens of thousands of orders were canceled overnight. Before the pandemic, Karen Kane had 175 employees. That dropped to 105 and is now up to 150.

During the pandemic the company ramped up its e-commerce site, which used to handle 20 to 30 percent of the business. It is now responsible for about 50 percent of revenues. For buyers who like to touch and feel the product, they sent out fabric swatches from the collection.

The company still produces 80 percent of its apparel domestically, with more intricate styles and details sewn within the Karen Kane facilities, which has a small sewing department.

Robert’s line of high-end contemporary clothing with more delicate fabrics including cupro, recycled cotton denim, organic cotton, and repurposed deadstock is all sewn in house. Since launching his brand Robert has seen his creations get better every year. They are now carried by 100 specialty stores.

“The label has been an evolution,” Robert said. “Today I would say we are really into joyful, more colorful clothing. I think that resonates with us coming out of a strange period of time.”

Even with Michael and Robert on board, Karen and Lonnie have no immediate plans to retire. They enjoy what they do and Michael and Robert enjoy having them around for their guidance and help.

“There is no timeframe for our sons to take over,” said Lonnie, who envisions Michael in charge of the business side and Robert taking over as creative director. “When it happens, it will happen.”

Then there is the third generation waiting in the wings. Every day Michael brings his two-year-old daughter, Birdie, to work. She too has her own nursery, which one day might be her office.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Apparel Label Karen Kane Passing the Company to the Next Generation

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Apparel Label Karen Kane Passing the Company to the Next Generation

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Apparel Label Karen Kane Passing the Company to the Next Generation

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Apparel Label Karen Kane Passing the Company to the Next Generation

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Apparel Label Karen Kane Passing the Company to the Next Generation

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Apparel Label Karen Kane Passing the Company to the Next Generation

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Apparel Label Karen Kane Passing the Company to the Next Generation

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Apparel Label Karen Kane Passing the Company to the Next Generation

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Apparel Label Karen Kane Passing the Company to the Next Generation

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Apparel Label Karen Kane Passing the Company to the Next Generation

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Apparel Label Karen Kane Passing the Company to the Next Generation

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Apparel Label Karen Kane Passing the Company to the Next Generation

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Apparel Label Karen Kane Passing the Company to the Next Generation

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Apparel Label Karen Kane Passing the Company to the Next Generation

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Apparel Label Karen Kane Passing the Company to the Next Generation

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Apparel Label Karen Kane Passing the Company to the Next Generation

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Apparel Label Karen Kane Passing the Company to the Next Generation

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Apparel Label Karen Kane Passing the Company to the Next Generation

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Apparel Label Karen Kane Passing the Company to the Next Generation

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Apparel Label Karen Kane Passing the Company to the Next Generation

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Apparel Label Karen Kane Passing the Company to the Next Generation

Hot Summer Bags

Apparel Label Karen Kane Passing the Company to the Next Generation

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Apparel Label Karen Kane Passing the Company to the Next Generation

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Apparel Label Karen Kane Passing the Company to the Next Generation

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Apparel Label Karen Kane Passing the Company to the Next Generation

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Apparel Label Karen Kane Passing the Company to the Next Generation

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Apparel Label Karen Kane Passing the Company to the Next Generation

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Apparel Label Karen Kane Passing the Company to the Next Generation

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Apparel Label Karen Kane Passing the Company to the Next Generation

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Apparel Label Karen Kane Passing the Company to the Next Generation

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Apparel Label Karen Kane Passing the Company to the Next Generation

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Apparel Label Karen Kane Passing the Company to the Next Generation

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Apparel Label Karen Kane Passing the Company to the Next Generation

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Apparel Label Karen Kane Passing the Company to the Next Generation

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Apparel Label Karen Kane Passing the Company to the Next Generation

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Apparel Label Karen Kane Passing the Company to the Next Generation

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Apparel Label Karen Kane Passing the Company to the Next Generation

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Apparel Label Karen Kane Passing the Company to the Next Generation

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Apparel Label Karen Kane Passing the Company to the Next Generation

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Apparel Label Karen Kane Passing the Company to the Next Generation

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Apparel Label Karen Kane Passing the Company to the Next Generation

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Apparel Label Karen Kane Passing the Company to the Next Generation

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Apparel Label Karen Kane Passing the Company to the Next Generation

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Apparel Label Karen Kane Passing the Company to the Next Generation

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad