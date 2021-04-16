Kate Spade New York is reaching out to a new consumer with its “I Picked This for You” video series and gift guide this Mother’s Day.

Since 1993 Kate Spade has stood for optimism and joy, a message its new marketing strategy aims to share with the male shopper by way of tapping into the emotional experience of gift-giving. The video series features NFL’s Rob Gronkowski, singer/actor Leslie Odom Jr., dancer/choreographer Stephen “Twitch” Boss, and golfer Rickie Fowler and showcases the celebrities finding the perfect gifts for their own mothers and wives.

According to Jenny Campbell, chief marketing officer at Kate Spade New York, the inspiration for the campaign comes from the opportunity to help men be better gift givers ahead of the holiday. By tapping male celebrities, Campbell said, the brand is reminding the customer — both male and female — that the shopping process “shouldn’t be a source of stress but something fun, easy and gratifying.”

“We are constantly looking for ways to reach untapped audiences and know that there is a huge opportunity in speaking to the male shopper, especially during key gifting periods,” said Campbell. “We kicked off our male-focused content series earlier this year through a partnership with basketball player Kevin Love for Valentine’s Day, and we are excited to expand upon this concept for Mother’s Day with four new celebrity partners.”

Further, Campbell told WWD, the company wants to continue to show the Kate Spade New York brand through different perspectives as it opens up to a new consumer and gives energy to some of the brand’s favorite styles.

“We worked with this diverse group of men to create content that conveys an array of gift-giving scenarios that speak to the way men shop,” said Campbell. “We wanted to make it entertaining, while also educational. The men we chose to work with have great taste, and when given the opportunities, chose amazingly thoughtful gifts for their mothers and partners. Seeing the assortment of styles that each of the men chose for their wives, mothers and mothers-in-law further emphasized the wide range of product categories that we offer.”

In addition to showcasing the products selected, the videos each convey an uplifting and joyful message unique to the featured celebrity and his family.

“I’m really excited about this campaign and the way our teams are continuing to innovate to position the brand through a diverse lens,” said Campbell. “Through these key gifting time periods, like Mother’s Day, we saw an opportunity to speak to the male consumer in a new way — not only for the brand — but in a way we haven’t seen done before in the industry. For me, it speaks to the level of creativity we have at Kate Spade, and the strength of our storytelling.”

Alongside the video series, a gift guide has been curated that includes bright and cheerful selections of Kate Spade’s handbags and jewelry as well as other accessories.

