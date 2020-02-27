Kingpins Show, the seminal denim supply chain event that has made sustainable development and social responsibility central to the theme of its global shows, has been named an official partner of the Conscious Fashion Campaign in collaboration with the United Nations office for partnerships.

The Conscious Fashion Campaign advises all industry event leaders to integrate the Sustainable Development Goals into business models and institute circular production solutions to further the 2030 agenda. The initiative looks to fashion as an “influential sector in addressing the world’s most pressing issues.” The campaign will work to drive change for a sustainable future through advocacy, education and engagement of industry stakeholders.

“Fashion provides an important platform to drive education and engagement in the Sustainable Development Goals,” said Lucie Brigham, chief of office, United Nations office for partnerships. “While some industry leaders have taken encouraging steps toward sustainability and responsible practices, more needs to be done.”

Kingpins Show has committed to promote and support the Sustainable Development Goals to the denim industry through its events. Kingpins hosts shows and summits in New York, Amsterdam, Hong Kong, Guangzhou, Hangzhou and London.

“The concepts of sustainability and transparency are key to how we approach our events,” said Andrew Olah, founder of Kingpins Show. “It informs everything from the exhibitors we select and the requirements we make of them, the speakers we present, the production of our shows — all of it. And we’re always looking to expand not only our own commitment to cleaner denim but to engage with the industry and give them the tools to do better.”

This year, Kingpins called upon the denim industry to “change the way in which it approaches and markets ‘sustainable’ products in its first white paper. Additionally, the company plans to make the Kingpins Transformers summit series its own nonprofit entity as The Transformers Foundation. This change will allow the entity to act independently while continuing to advocate for change and innovation within the denim industry.

