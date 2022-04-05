Klarna and Chicago Bulls Tap Chicago-based Artist for Merchandise Collaboration

For his birthday, Klarna, the official shopping partner of the Chicago Bulls, presented the team’s beloved mascot, Benny, with a special pair of custom sneakers designed by Chicago artist Chuck Anderson.

While Klarna and the Chicago Bulls only announced their partnership in January of this year, the company has previously stated consumers can look forward to multiple initiatives — including exclusive fashion collaborations inspired by the team’s long-standing history with trendsetting on and off the court.

The collaboration is the first in-area engagement for Klarna and the Bulls. Inspired by the design by Anderson, the collaboration also includes a limited-edition T-shirt that will soon be available for Bulls fans. The T-shirts will be available exclusively through in-arena and social media giveaways.

Anderson founded NoPattern Studio Chicago in 2004 at just 18 years old and has become known for his surreal use of color and light as well as his use of both traditional and digital artistic mediums.

“As the official shopping partner of the Chicago Bulls, we’re excited to provide Bulls fans with new ways to express their fandom, helping to bring them closer to the game and team they love,” said David Sandstrom, chief marketing officer at Klarna. “There’s no more beloved Bulls fan than Benny, and we are honored to take part in elevating his look in collaboration with fellow Chicago native, Chuck Anderson. This is just the beginning of our partnership with the Chicago Bulls and we look forward to continuing to provide innovative experiences for fans to engage with the team.”

Klarna branding has been incorporated into the game day experience throughout the arena and on the team’s practice jerseys. Looking ahead, fans can look forward to more engaging experiences through Klarna including more limited-edition merchandise, co-branded activations and more shoppable content.

