Klarna Announces a Series of Earth Week Initiatives

In honor of Earth Week, Klarna is announcing a new set of initiatives dedicated to supporting the planet’s health by enabling consumers to make informed, sustainable choices from making donations to organizations that consumers value to highlighting sustainable brands and upgrading its CO2 emissions tracker.

Klarna is now available to consumers in 45 markets and reaches over 147 million consumers with over 400,000 retail partners. The company said in a statement that “this scale enables the company to significantly contribute to a more sustainable future and be a force for good in society and our planet.”

Since the launch of Give One in 2021, Klarna’s planet health initiative that serves as a call-to-action and challenge to make an impact, the company has allocated $9 million to local organizations that contribute to protecting nature and fighting climate change. During Earth Week, Klarna is asking consumers to get involved in these efforts by committing to match all consumer donations made to planet health organizations through the Klarna app.

For those consumers who wish to show their commitment to climate change by shopping, Klarna will be sharing an Earth Day Edit, shoppable collections that showcase brands that contribute to climate action.

Building on its existing partnership with the sustainability rating platform, Klarna app’s Conscious Collections will also be updated with over 100 Good on You rated brands. The Earth Day Edit will include products from brands that “excel resource use and waste management, and their policies to address energy use and carbon emissions, impacts on water, microfibre pollution and chemical use and disposal.”

Additionally, as consumers aim to understand their personal environmental footprint, Klarna has announced the global rollout of its in-app CO2 emissions tracker. The tracker will provide consumers with a breakdown of the emissions released along every step of a product’s life cycle.

Klarna CO2 emissions tracker. Courtesy Image.

In addition to providing insights into products’ carbon emissions, the tracker will offer users educational tips to enable consumers to use purchased products in a more sustainable way. The company said the tracker will be available in the U.S. soon, but no date has been shared.

“Our vision is to empower consumers to vote with their wallets to enact change,” said David Sandström, chief marketing officer at Klarna. “With the help of our enhanced CO2 Emissions Tracker, consumers can now gain detailed insights into the environmental impact of their shopping. Combined with our donation features and Conscious Collections, we’re excited to give consumers powerful tools to act on this knowledge and inform their shopping choices”.

