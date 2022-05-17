Klarna Expands Partnership With Urbn Brands to the U.S.

Klarna’s partnership with Urbn just got bigger.

The global retail bank, payments and shopping service has announced the expansion of its collaboration with Urbn brands to the U.S. having already found success across 11 European markets, including the U.K., Austria, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, Spain, Finland, Italy, France, Portugal and Ireland. Through the expanded partnership, consumers will be able to use Klarna’s pay-in-four solution across Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People, Bhldn and Terrain.

“A smooth online shopping experience continues to play an essential role in how consumers engage and connect with retailers today,” said David Sykes, chief commercial officer at Klarna. “We are excited to build on the success we’ve seen with the Urbn portfolio of brands in Europe and expand our popular interest-free payment solutions to the U.S. market.”

Notably, recent shopping data insights from Klarna found that 77 percent of consumers globally say retailers should continually invest in tech to meet their evolving expectations with 51 percent reporting the most-wanted innovation for online shopping is frictionless payments.

“Our aim is to offer consumers the shopping experience that best works for and fits with their lifestyle,” said Demo Lymberopoulos, global executive director, customer technology at Urbn. “As consumers increasingly demand more convenience for how they shop and pay, we are thrilled to continue our partnership with Klarna to enable U.S. shoppers to pay how and when they want across their favorite brands.”

Urbn brands has additional payment partnerships with PayPal and Afterpay.

