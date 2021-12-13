By the Numbers: A Retailer’s Guide to 2022 Shopper Preferences

In this special Trend Spy report, WWD takes a deep dive into the latest consumer research and shopping data from Klarna, a leading global payments provider and shopping service with over 21 million U.S. consumers and 250,000 global retail partners (including Bloomingdale’s, Sephora, and Farfetch). Here, WWD breaks down the latest behavioral shifts and consumer preferences across Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X and Baby Boomers, revealing must-know insights into what to expect among each demographic in 2022 – from what they’ll be buying, to where and how they’ll shop.

Generation Z

Gen Z consumers have done their research (mostly on social media, according to Klarna’s data) and know what they want. In fact, 78 percent say they have purchased a product after seeing it on social platforms. And what’s on this cohort’s shopping list in2022? New Klarna Collections data shows a clear trend towards haircare within the beauty space, casual styles within clothing & apparel, and tech-driven accessories

Preferences Favorite place to shop: Big-box retailers and shopping malls

Preferred device for online shopping: Phone Preferred method for in-store purchasing: Phone

Favorite product discovery tool: Online Research

Favorite social platform for product discovery: YouTube Items from Generation Z’s wishlists. Courtesy Image. Most-Coveted Products Beauty Olaplex Healthy Hair Essentials Bridgeoh Toothbrush Holder X UV Sterilizer Olaplex Mini Intense Hair Repair Kit UNice Straight Middle Part Wig 5. UNice Hair Body Wave Wig Apparel and Footwear Juice Wrld X Vlone Butterfly T-shirt Gymshark Seamless Leggings Nike Fleece Pullover Hoodie Nike Men’s Fleece Cargo Pants Nike Men’s Full-Zip Hoodie

Accessories and Electronics

Apple Watch Series 7 Burberry Lightweight Check Scarf Versace Palazzo Dia Crystal Earrings Marc Jacobs Small ‘The Tote Bag’ Belkin Key Ring for AirTag

Millennials

Similar to Gen Z consumers, Millennials do their research before purchasing–though this cohort prefers to discover through online research (46 percent). However, despite a clear inclination towards all things digital, they’re also taking research in-store. In the new year, Millennials say they will be splitting their time equally between shopping in-store (50 percent) and shopping online (50 percent). Looking at Klarna’s Collections data, the most-saved items underscore product trends that are also similar to Gen Z’s as 2022 approaches, from a focus on haircare to tech-forward accessories.

Items from Millennials’ wishlists. Courtesy Image.

Preferences

Favorite place to shop: Big-box retailers and shopping malls

Preferred device for online shopping: Phone

Preferred method for in-store purchasing: Cash

Favorite product discovery tool: Online Research

Favorite social platform for product discovery: Facebook

Most-Coveted Products

Beauty

Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector Bridgeoh Toothbrush Holder X UV Sterilizer Haus Laboratories Gel Pencil Eyeliner Olaplex Healthy Healthy Hair Essentials Chanel Chance Fragrance

Apparel and Footwear

Nike Fleece Joggers Juice Wrld X Vlone Butterfly T-shirt Burberry Mid-length Trench Coat Nike Air Force 1 ‘07 Gucci Tennis Slip-on Sneakers

Accessories and Electronics

Apple Watch Series 7 Saint Laurent Mini Camera Bag Gucci Reversible Thin Belt Apple 3rd Generation AirPods Burberry Check Bucket Hat

Gen X

In contrast to younger generations, Gen X consumers love to browse in-store to discover new items (51 percent). But don’t discount the power of social among this cohort: they’ll still check out Facebook (82 percent) and YouTube (49 percent) for ideas. This generation also says that brands that are ‘doing good’ stand out–over half of Gen X (51 percent) is likely to seek out and shop from retailers with give-back missions. Collections data from the Klarna app shows a preference for nailcare and loungewear, while Nikes are trending in footwear.

Items from Gen X’s wishlists. Courtesy Image.

Preferences

Favorite place to shop:

Big-box retailers and department stores

Preferred device for online shopping: Phone

Preferred method for in-store purchasing: Physical/plastic card

Favorite product discovery tool: Browsing in a physical store

Favorite social platform for product discovery: Facebook

Most-Coveted Products

Beauty

CirqueColors Jelly Nail Polish in Splash Cupcake Polish Color Changing Nail Polish Olaplex Healthy Hair Essentials Ilnp brand Holographic Nail Polish CirqueColors Jelly Nail Polish in Juicy Fruit

Apparel and Footwear

Nike Fleece Joggers Nike Men’s Full-Zip Training Hoodie PINK Everyday Lounge Campus Pant Air Jordan Retro 3 Nike Air Force 1 ‘07

Accessories and Electronics

Tiffany & Co. Heart Tag Choker Gucci Ophidia Medium Tote Apple Watch Series 7 HDR Smart Roku TV Saint Laurent Mini Camera Bag

Baby Boomers

Baby Boomers care about convenience more than any other generation. They are also innovation seekers–finding new technology makes their lives easier and more enjoyable. But even digitally-savvy Baby Boomers appreciate the in-store shopping experience: 61 percent say

their channel of choice is physical stores, and 64 percent browse store aisles to discover new products. This season, Baby Boomers’ wish lists are indicating a fragrance trend and a preference for easy, comfortable designer footwear.

Items from Baby Boomers’ wishlists. Courtesy Image.

Preferences

Favorite place to shop: Big-box retailers and department stores

Preferred device for online shopping: Phone

Preferred method for in-store purchasing: Physical/plastic card

Favorite product discovery tool: Browsing in a physical store

Most-Coveted Products

Beauty

Lancome La vie est belle Fragrance Dior J’adore Fragrance Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Fragrance TOCCA Mini Perfume Set Tiffany & Co. Tiffany Eau de Parfum Spray

Apparel and Footwear

Gucci Blooms Supreme Floral Sandal Gucci Tennis 1977 Slip-on Sneakers Shein Minimalist Fluffy Slippers Public Desire Contrast Panel Boots Dolce & Gabbana Portofino sneakers

Accessories and Electronics

Alexander Wang Halo Square Bag Tiffany & Co. Heart Tag Choker Ray-Ban Stories Wayfarer Sony PlayStation 5 Console Apple Watch Series 7

Methodology

n The results of a survey of 23,188 US Klarna users ages 18-66+, fielded in August 2021. Definitions of each age group are Gen Z

(18-24); Millennials (25-40); Gen X (41-56); Boomers (57-66).

n The most-saved items to the Collections feature in the US Klarna app between October-Nov 9 2021.

n Insights from Klarna’s consumer research, conducted in cooperation with Nepa across 9 countries (the US, UK, Australia, Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Finland). The research is conducted on a quarterly basis, and always includes a minimum of 1,000 respondents in each country per quarter. In total, 1,454 US consumers participated out of more than 14,000 total global respondents Q3 2021 (July-September).