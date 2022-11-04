×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Fendi’s New Pop-up in New York Celebrates the Baguette’s 25th Anniversary Collection

Business

Nick Beighton Vows to Reinstate Matchesfashion to Its Former Glory

Fashion

Ukrainian Fashion Designers Show Strength, Plan for Next Year

Klarna and Haus Labs Discuss the Next Wave of Beauty and Dreaming With One Eye Open

The companies are invested in the greater economy, building community and clean beauty.

Kelly Coller and Natalia Brzezinski
Kelly Coller and Natalia Brzezinski Kreg Holt/Getty Images for WWD

Beyond a partnership that allows beauty consumers to shop with flexible payment methods, Haus Labs by Lady Gaga and Klarna share a core set of values that are wide deep and impactful. Haus Labs’ chief marketing officer, Kelly Coller, and Natalia Brzezinski, head of strategy at Klarna, U.S., shared with the audience at the WWD Apparel and Retail CEO Summit that it was no accident that the two were sharing the stage, but rather the strategic culmination of two companies driven by investment for the greater economy.

“Klarna is absolutely not just a vendor, in fact, they’re quite the opposite,” Coller said. “We have a number of programs together that go deep and wide, including the creation of our Klarna Content Studio, which is on site at our headquarters specifically created to develop that greater economy. We use it all the time for our photo shoots, video shoots and our product shots.”

Lady Gaga uses it too, she said, and it has served as an element of inviting the world to be part of a larger conversation. “Together we are very invested in the greater economy. We think it’s mission critical and we believe in community.”

When Coller joined the Haus Labs team it was to reinvent the company, to revolutionize clean beauty. As a futurist, Lady Gaga’s original vision for the brand was to create the “next generation of beauty, a supercharged artistry brand powered by innovation.”

“That was our crystal-clear white space that we developed together, supercharged because it was chock full of proprietary patented skin care ingredients and supercharged because this was the first time that a beauty brand could be clean artistry,” Coller said. “Dirty artistry is delightful, and we love that, but to be clean artistry, something free of toxins and pollutants and, of course, vegan and cruelty-free, is next level and requires an immense amount of agility and deep passion as well as diligence and focus.”

Coller and Brzezinski agreed that despite Lab Haus and Klarna being different-sized organizations, both companies count digital capabilities, agility and innovation as integral to their brand. For Haus Labs, this means being open to any new ideas, allowing everything to be open for discussion.

Brzezinski shared that video has been exceptionally powerful for both Klarna and Haus Labs, providing both entertainment and education. In addition to videos on social media, Klarna’s app uses shoppable videos, which have been successful in taking social shopping to the next level and reaching different audiences.

“It’s about being absolutely authentic, you know, keeping one eye open but dreaming and being laser focused on what it is that you’re set to do,” Coller said. “I would say we’re mission focused on our brand and who our clients are. And then as we look at the different social channels, we’re clear about who that audience is — we’re focused on the older Millennials — so this may come as a surprise because TikTok is so wildly successful and it’s a huge driver of our viral products.”

Above all, Coller and Brzezinski said, what brought Klarna and Haus Labs together in partnership and has importantly grown the companies’ consumer base, has been the community-driven, values-driven content that goes beyond being performative. Whether on video, through social media captions or campaign imagery, the focus remains on inclusion, transparency and connection.

“We want people to be seen and heard, and we’re here to disrupt the marketplace but not for the sake of disruption, for the sake of kindness and bravery,” Coller said. “I have always hired my team and metric others under two principles, which are have a big heart and have big ideas. I think if you could do those two things and you can be laser focused, you’ve got the potential to be unstoppable.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

