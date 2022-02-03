Klarna and Good on You Team Up to Launch Sustainable Collections

Consumers will now be able to easily find sustainable options to shop in the Klarna app — answering growing consumer demand for apparel brands that are more social and environmentally friendly.

By offering consumers these collections, Klarna aims to bring greater awareness to environmentally and ethically friendly apparel. Moreover, by partnering with Good on You to curate the collections, the initiative is designed to empower consumers to shop mindfully with confidence.

“Our vision is to empower consumers to vote with their wallets to enact change,” said David Sandström, chief marketing officer at Klarna. “As a first step, we gave users insights into the environmental impact of their shopping with our CO2 tracker. Now, we are giving consumers powerful tools to act on this knowledge and inform their shopping choices.”

Notably, based on consumer reach, Klarna’s carbon emissions tracker was one of the largest awareness-raising efforts on carbon footprints to introduce CO2 data on a global scale and provide shoppers with an average kg-CO2 value for every purchase.

Klarna’s shoppable sustainable collections are curated in collaboration with Good on You, the sustainability rating platform for fashion brands, and feature 23 different clothing brands, including Asket, Pangaia, Lucy & Yak, Mara Hoffman and Nudie Jeans, among others.

Not only will the collections be easy for consumers to shop but will offer them to shop with transparency about sustainable apparel, helping them to discover and make informed decisions with actionable insights. Good on You’s 500-plus data points evaluate the “most critical social and environmental issues facing the fashion industry today” to assess a brand’s impact on people, the planet and animals.

The app will provide users with easy-to-understand ratings on a five-point scale from “We Avoid” to “Great” based on the company’s findings.

“We are beyond excited to be teaming up with Good on You to curate ongoing sustainable collections in the Klarna app,” Sandström said. “As leaders in sustainability-driven insights, Good on You make for an excellent addition to the Klarna app, helping our consumers discover ethically conscious brands and empowering them to make a real impact.”

In a statement about the partnership, Kathy Kearns, head of enterprise at Good on You, applauded Klarna for sharing a vision for making insights about sustainable fashion more accessible so that consumers are able to make more informed purchasing decisions.

“The fashion industry urgently needs to make progress to address its impacts on people and the planet,” Kearns said. “At Good on You, we believe that shoppers have significant power to hold brands accountable, but with pervasive greenwashing, it can be challenging for consumers to see through all the sustainability spin.”

Looking ahead, Klarna plans to continue expanding in its efforts to provide consumers with insights and shopping inspiration for greater awareness of environmentally and ethically friendly products. With this in mind, the company said it will expand its CO2 tracker to include emissions at the product level to be able to allow comparisons for specific items.

