Today, Klarna and Wirecard announced the launch of a new joint payment solution. Through the joint solution, all three of Klarna’s shopping methods, Pay Now, Pay Later and Klarna Financing can be embedded into merchants’ checkout with a single integration within Wirecard’s digital financial commerce platform.

The companies said the joint platform will work to boost average order value, increase conversions and fuel growth for merchants.

“We are proud to team up with Wirecard to combine the best of our offerings into a single solution,” said Luke Griffiths, commercial vice president at Klarna. “Our joint partnership will enhance both the merchant and end-customer experiences while expanding our footprint to more geographies. We are looking forward to launching this attractive solution on a global scale.”

Consumers will experience the full range of Klarna payment methods through merchants that choose to integrate the joint solution. Both merchant and consumer risk will be covered by Wirecard and Klarna, assuring guaranteed payments.

“Shoppers seek, above all, a frictionless shopping journey,” said Kilian Thalhammer, executive vice president product management at Wirecard. “Together with Klarna, we will give shoppers exactly that: a hassle-free shopping experience, on their terms. Merchants will also benefit from a more streamlined and efficient integration — meaning that merchants and shoppers are that much closer to their ideal checkout experience.”

The solution launched in nine markets including Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Netherland and the U.K. Later this year, merchants in more regions, including the U.S. and Australia, will be offered the solution.

For More WWD Business News:

Klarna Teams With Retailers to Offer ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ in H&M, U.S. Stores

Can Holiday Shopping Be Fueled by Smarter Financing Options?

Fashion Fintech Is on Fire