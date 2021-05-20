In a just-announced partnership, Klarna, a leading global payments and shopping provider which serves over 16 million shoppers and 250,000 retailers around the world, will bring its flexible payment options to Authentic Brands Group and SPARC Group’s portfolio of brands.

“As the shift to a full omnichannel experience continues to accelerate, brands must meet new consumer shopping expectations with technologies that offer more flexibility and convenience,” said David Sykes, head of Klarna U.S. “Klarna is extremely excited to partner with ABG and SPARC and enable their portfolio of brands to reach new audiences and gain greater exposure through the Klarna app.”

According to a statement by Adam Kronengold, chief digital officer at ABG, the exclusive partnership delivers on the company’s “commitment to strengthen ABG’s e-commerce platform, broaden our consumer audience base, and attract new shoppers to our brands.”

Through the partnership, online shoppers of ABG and SPARC Group’s over 30 brands, which span across media, entertainment, luxe, fashion, street, wellness, home, active and outdoor lifestyle sectors, will now have access to Klarna’s four interest-free installments. “With a strategic emphasis on digital innovation and customer satisfaction, ABG continues to seek partnerships that power our e-commerce sites with the best possible shopping experience for our customers,” said Kronengold.

Moreover, Mike Dupuis, chief digital officer, SPARC Group acknowledged in a statement that the partnership with Klarna will provide access to payment options that SPARC Group knows its shoppers want to see and has resulted in a significant uptick in average order value.

