In celebration of Small Business Month, Klarna has announced an initiative to help small and medium-sized businesses recover from the pandemic in the form of a $4.5 million donation of free services.

From May 10 to 21, Klarna will select 100 small businesses to receive one year of its payments services along with $40,000 of free media services from Klarna. Notably in choosing applicants the company will look for businesses who were most impacted by the pandemic including minority- and female-led businesses.

“Small businesses are the lifeblood of the U.S. economy, and it’s no secret they have been hit especially hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. With consumers shifting more of their shopping toward e-commerce, these businesses have seen higher rates of store closures, layoffs and reduced hours and wages,” said David Sykes, head of U.S. at Klarna. “As the economic recovery gains steam, Klarna is proud to offer small businesses the support, visibility and flexibility needed to make a successful comeback.”

[To apply for this opportunity, CLICK HERE]

Currently, Klarna’s network consists of 16 million U.S. shoppers and more than 250,000 retail partners globally. By donating its payments platform and marketing growth engine to brands Klarna aims to enable brands to unlock a new customer base, gain greater exposure and product visibility and build brand affinity through the company’s content creation.

Businesses are able to apply to participate in Klarna’s program now.

