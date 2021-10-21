Skip to main content
Thursday's Digital Daily: October 21, 2021

Klarna Teams Up With Wix to Offer Payment Options in 17 Countries

Online merchants on Wix platforms can now offer customers Klarna's Pay in 4 and Pay in 3 solutions.

Klarna has teamed up with Wix to allow merchants using its e-commerce platform the ability to offer alternative payment options in 17 countries. This includes offering Klarna’s “Pay in 4 and Pay in 3” solutions, which “enable shoppers to split their purchases into interest-free payments over time, while retailers get paid upfront and in full,” Klarna said in a statement.

Omer Shatzky, head of billing and payments at Wix, said the company’s research “indicates that Wix Stores connected to BNPL providers have seen a 25 percent increase in high-ticket transactions, making these items more affordable for customers and boosting merchants’ overall growth.”

Luke Griffiths, chief commercial officer at Klarna, said a result of this partnership, “merchants using Wix will now be able to unlock Klarna’s global network of 90 million shoppers. As importantly, they’ll now have the ability to offer their customers more flexible payment options and tap into the growth of buy now, pay later solutions.”

“Together with Klarna, we look forward to providing more merchants with methods to increase their overall cart value and supply current and new customers with more financial freedom,” Shatzky added.

Citing data from CB Insights, Klarna said as shoppers “shift away from traditional credit towards flexible spending options that better suit their lifestyles, the global BNPL industry is projected to grow 10 to 15-times to reach over $1 trillion in annual gross merchandise volume by 2025.”

Klarna said the addition of its payment options “enables Wix eCommerce merchants to boost their customers’ purchasing power and increase customer acquisition by offering payment methods shoppers want.”

Griffiths noted that Wix plays “a major role in driving the growth and scale of retailers, both large and small. I can’t think of a better partner to work with and we’re excited to help support their merchants.”

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

