Kount, an AI-driven fraud protection solution provider, and Stuzo, purveyor of intelligent 1:1 loyalty, contactless commerce, and cross-channel digital storefront solutions, have partnered to enhance Stuzo’s Open Commerce product suite — which means that customers can embrace an added layer of protection going about their daily routines as they peruse everyday spend retailers, such as Convenience and Fuel, Restaurant/QSR, Grocery, Dollar, and Health and Wellness.

The brands said the deal is focused on empowering the retailer “with choice and flexibility.” Kount’s solution enables that by mitigating fraud and establishing identity trust in real-time through its AI-driven makeup.

Its partnership will help retailers “scale their digital innovations while protecting them from fraud,” which feels requisite for industry-wide security: Kount’s researchers said that 58 percent of businesses are investing in improving the customer experience, but only 34 percent are anticipating emerging fraud.

Jake Kiser, chief customer officer at Stuzo, said “Kount is a leader in helping retailers protect the entire customer journey — from account creation and login to payments and disputes. With Kount integrated into our Open Commerce product suite, our retail partners will benefit from reduced chargebacks, manual reviews and false positives, which will in turn increase approval rates and revenue.”

And Tom War, chief sales officer of Kount, said Stuzo’s expertise in contactless commerce and customer activation technology in the Fuel and Convenience Retail industry makes it an unbeatable partner for Kount’s technology.

“We are confident that our combined offering built around both organizations’ unique strengths and differentiated product capabilities will help Stuzo’s retail partners automate decision making and increase operational efficiencies, by delivering secure, frictionless user experiences.”

