BEIJING — Leading Asian luxury department store Lane Crawford has joined the ranks of retailers who have pulled Dolce & Gabbana products, after a firestorm erupted over insults posted from the Instagram accounts of the brand and its co-founder Stefano Gabbana.

Gabbana and the brand has said that the rude comments about China stemmed from a hacking and were not sent by the designer.

In a statement provided to WWD, Andrew Keith, president of Lane Crawford, said, “With respect to our customers, we have taken the decision to remove Dolce & Gabbana from all stores in mainland China, online and in Hong Kong.”

Lane Crawford operates 10 brick-and-mortar points of sale across Hong Kong, Beijing, Shanghai and Chengdu in addition to its e-commerce store.

The luxury retailer is part of the Lane Crawford Joyce Group. It added that Dolce & Gabbana had only been represented at the department store and not at the group’s Joyce boutiques.

Dolce & Gabbana products have disappeared from the Chinese platforms of Yoox Net-a-porter Group, as well as major Chinese sites including Tmall, JD.com and Secoo. The controversy that saw Gabbana’s Instagram account send out rude, inflammatory messages about China has created a wave of negative reaction this week with the nation’s celebrities and fashion VIPs, expressing they would no longer support the brand, leading to a day-of cancelation of an elaborate runway show in Shanghai on Wednesday.