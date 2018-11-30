Denim’s long-standing status as a “casual” fabric may be a thing of the past.

Fiber firm Lenzing has partnered with Pakistani garment maker Chottani for its glittering and glamorous “Mesmerize” collection, which features Tencel fabrics embellished with hand-sewn Swarovski crystals, beaded embroidery and rather unusual uses of denim. The collection will be showcased in a separate trend section at Denim Premiere Vision in London on Dec. 5 and 6.

Lenzing said Mesmerize “elevates denim” and that its Tencel fabrics “enhances the sustainability” of the collection, as well as augments “richness, softness, and beautiful drape. The fabrics are also receptive to special finishing techniques that add to the fabrics’ sumptuous look and feel,” the company said.

Described as “couture denim,” Mesmerize takes traditional denim up a notch by way of feminine prints and uncommon styles such as a denim cape and delicate fringe poncho. Aamir Chottani, the company’s marketing director, said that the collection “takes a totally different perspective on denim and its usual definitions. This beautiful collection takes denim to the luxury level and away from the vintage themes where the fabric is traditionally anchored. It is truly denim haute couture.”

Inclusive of women’s dresses, tops and pants, the collection was led by Chottani’s fashion direction, Zainab Chottani, all of which were made at her atelier in Karachi. Tricia Carey, director of global denim business development at Lenzing, said “It is very exciting to see Chottani’s expert design and skillful production transform beautiful Tencel denim fabrics and glimmering crystals from Swarovski into elegant, high fashion creations. These enchanting styles celebrate luxury, femininity and glamour in a way that will change everyone’s impression of denim.”

And Fabio Adami Dalla Val, show manager, Denim Première Vision, said, “As part of [the show’s] new concept, Denim Première Vision seeks to encourage the discovery of new sources of inspiration. The collaboration between Chottani and Tencel will unveil a luxury and premium collection, aimed at inspiring brands for their Spring/Summer ‘20 collection.”

For more Business news from WWD, see:

PrimaLoft Rolls Out First Fully Recycled Bio Performance Fabric

Fashion Industry’s ‘War for Talent,’ Demand for Vocational Skills

Field Notes: Fashion’s Making Waves

Fashion Brand Nicholas K Cites ‘Longevity’ as Key to Sustainability