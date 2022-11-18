×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: November 18, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Maison Margiela Expands Retail Footprint, Opens Renovated Milan Flagship

Business

Nick Knight’s Metaverse Dream Comes True

Sustainability

Will Fashion Follow Through After Cop27?

Lenzing Speaks on Stylishly Sustainable Trends for Fashion and Home 

Lenzing’s TENCEL™ leverages its position as an ingredient brand to drive and distill sustainability trends across fashion and home textiles markets.

In Partnership with Lenzing
Lenzing
Lenzing looks to explore the use of TENCEL™ Lyocell fibers for warmer flannel and fleece fabrics, ushering the season for cozier, comfort-driven clothing. Courtesy Image.

Plying power for good is an admirable approach to exercising widespread influence. Austrian fiber firm Lenzing embodies that outlook through its take on leading sustainability trends in both fashion and home textiles markets as it steadily steers the industry toward a circular economy and carbon neutrality. 

Well-versed in addressing demands and providing solutions across various segments of the textile market, Lenzing’s push to improve the industry-at-large goes far beyond product. But it begins with its flagship brand TENCEL™, a consumer-facing fiber brand known for its branded lyocell and modal fibers, produced by environmentally responsible processes and derived from sustainably sourced, natural raw material wood that is touted for its diverse range of applications for sustainable textiles.  

Related Galleries

 Closing the Loop 

The teams behind the TENCEL™ brand said that in looking back on 2022 and into 2023, circularity is continuing to scale toward the industrial level.  

According to a McKinsey & Co. report, circularity and closed-loop systems have been recognized as the “most important lever” fashion can leverage to address its environmental impact and noted that 60 percent of fashion executives have already invested or planned to invest in closed loop recycling this year. 

TENCEL™ said that its collaborations across denim, ready-to-wear and intimates within the past year have “sought to bolster this,” and further Lenzing’s circular economy vision. Key collaborations include its work in denim, notably a partnership with H&M that used TENCEL™ Lyocell with REFIBRA™ technology – a cellulose fiber made from upcycled cotton scraps and wood – to create an 8-piece limited-edition men’s denim collection that materialized circular fashion. 

For ready-to-wear, the TENCEL™ Limited Edition x COREVA™ collaboration explored the use of alternative raw materials such as hemp in textile production, and the result was a pairing of two technologies: Lenzing’s TENCEL™ limited edition hemp and Candiani Denim’s COREVA™, the first biodegradable stretch denim in history, according to Lenzing. 

Caroline Ledl, Head of Product Management Textiles, Lenzing Group, said the company “created the TENCEL™ Limited Edition initiative in 2021 to explore the use of alternative raw materials, such as hemp or orange pulp, in textile production.We wanted to push the traditional boundaries of fiber production by leveraging natural resources.” 

  “We value working with like-minded companies, such as Candiani Denim, who have similar environmental goals to ours and we are excited to see what customers think about products made with this new TENCEL™ Limited Edition hemp fiber,” Ledl added.

Lenzing sees scope to expand the use of TENCEL™ LUXE branded lyocell filament yarns in the high-fashion and premium segment.

Already in motion is a push toward textile and fabric applications with carbon-zero TENCEL™ branded lyocell fibers, in furtherance of TENCEL™’s mission to deliver ‘True Carbon Zero.’ “As more brands and retailers see fit to green up their value chains, they have selected carbon-zero TENCEL™ Lyocell fibers to do so,” said Ebru Bayramoglu, Head of Global Business Development in Textile Business, Lenzing Group.

For 2022, these brands include Jacaranda, a UK-based luxury carpet and rugs brand, which took the first step to launch the world’s first collection of handwoven carpets and rugs made from 100 percent true carbon-zero TENCEL™ Lyocell fibers. 

“We foresee a continuous demand on this in 2023 and more collections using carbon-zero TENCEL™ branded fibers will come to market next year, particularly in Asian markets,” Ebru added.

Also of note is its TENCEL™ Tree Climate fabric collection designed for the activewear segment, focused on sustainable, functional outdoor fabrics that offer moisture management, thermal regulation, optimum breathability, and a reduced carbon footprint. Through ultra-thin base layers, biodegradable wadding and water and wind repellent outer layers made of TENCEL™ lyocell fibers, its collection offers a sustainable activewear option that answered the call of consumers’ demand in this category. 

Heading into 2023

Looking ahead for 2023, Lenzing anticipates increased versatility for even greater sustainable fabric offerings and continued innovation through an exploration of different texture, fiber applications and technology to expand the use of TENCEL™ fibers as well as color and print offerings. 

The firm hopes to bolster TENCEL™ fibers, particularly TENCEL™ Lyocell, beyond their typical application areas, with an eye on winterwear, home and nightwear and clothing for formal wear – segments “that have more room for application developments with TENCEL™ Lyocell.” Known for its efficient moisture management, TENCEL™ Lyocell fibers are more often used in summer clothing or textile items that require a smooth, clean and cool hand feel. But as we enter winter, TENCEL™ anticipates that warm fabrics will increase in demand. 

“In addition to the seasonal change to winter, we also face an energy crisis this year, which will encourage many people to turn to warmer clothing this winter. This gives us the motivation to explore use of TENCEL™ Lyocell fibers in flannel and fleece fabrics for cozier, comfort-driven clothing,” said Hale Saraçoğlu, Head of Global Business Development, Fashion Wovens & Sweater Knits.

Lenzing is also seeing a growing need in printed fabrics, as “What’s traditionally an essential for women’s collections is now also used extensively for men’s collections,” Saraçoğlu noted. And as such, a printed TENCEL™ Lyocell blended fabric collection is in the works to inspire brands looking to enhance their collections with sustainable alternatives to printing fabrics, which has traditionally relied on the use of synthetics, cotton, or viscose fibers for production. The collection will consist of a variety of vibrant digital prints with clean finish and peach finish on fabrics made of 100 percent TENCEL™ Lyocell fibers as well as TENCEL™ Lyocell blended fabrics.

“Fashion is more conscious about using more sustainable fibers in fabrics, and it is the same for printed fabrics. With its low environmental impact, smoothness, moisture management properties and versatility, TENCEL™ Lyocell gives printed fabrics a breath of fresh air,” Saraçoğlu said.

Apart from prints, on the denim side of the business, Lenzing is also seeing a demand for more colors beyond indigo.

As for the luxury segment, where responsible filament solutions are in high demand, Lenzing said there is an increased interest in expanding the use of TENCEL™ LUXE to fill the needs. Created via eco-filament technology, the botanic, biodegradable filament is suitable for a wide range of applications and fabric developments with endless possibilities – from finer, silk-like high fashion and premium propositions to denim constructions, seamless and activewear innovations, premium cotton blends for shirting, and even agricultural and technical solutions. The expansion of TENCEL™ LUXE into other segments comes timely as occasion wear swiftly comes back into focus through Q4 and beyond.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Lenzing Speaks on Stylishly Sustainable Trends for Fashion and Home 

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Lenzing Speaks on Stylishly Sustainable Trends for Fashion and Home 

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Lenzing Speaks on Stylishly Sustainable Trends for Fashion and Home 

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Lenzing Speaks on Stylishly Sustainable Trends for Fashion and Home 

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Lenzing Speaks on Stylishly Sustainable Trends for Fashion and Home 

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Lenzing Speaks on Stylishly Sustainable Trends for Fashion and Home 

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Lenzing Speaks on Stylishly Sustainable Trends for Fashion and Home 

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Lenzing Speaks on Stylishly Sustainable Trends for Fashion and Home 

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Lenzing Speaks on Stylishly Sustainable Trends for Fashion and Home 

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Lenzing Speaks on Stylishly Sustainable Trends for Fashion and Home 

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Lenzing Speaks on Stylishly Sustainable Trends for Fashion and Home 

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Lenzing Speaks on Stylishly Sustainable Trends for Fashion and Home 

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Lenzing Speaks on Stylishly Sustainable Trends for Fashion and Home 

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Lenzing Speaks on Stylishly Sustainable Trends for Fashion and Home 

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Lenzing Speaks on Stylishly Sustainable Trends for Fashion and Home 

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Lenzing Speaks on Stylishly Sustainable Trends for Fashion and Home 

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Lenzing Speaks on Stylishly Sustainable Trends for Fashion and Home 

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Lenzing Speaks on Stylishly Sustainable Trends for Fashion and Home 

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Lenzing Speaks on Stylishly Sustainable Trends for Fashion and Home 

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Lenzing Speaks on Stylishly Sustainable Trends for Fashion and Home 

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Lenzing Speaks on Stylishly Sustainable Trends for Fashion and Home 

Hot Summer Bags

Lenzing Speaks on Stylishly Sustainable Trends for Fashion and Home 

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Lenzing Speaks on Stylishly Sustainable Trends for Fashion and Home 

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Lenzing Speaks on Stylishly Sustainable Trends for Fashion and Home 

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Lenzing Speaks on Stylishly Sustainable Trends for Fashion and Home 

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Lenzing Speaks on Stylishly Sustainable Trends for Fashion and Home 

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Lenzing Speaks on Stylishly Sustainable Trends for Fashion and Home 

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Lenzing Speaks on Stylishly Sustainable Trends for Fashion and Home 

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Lenzing Speaks on Stylishly Sustainable Trends for Fashion and Home 

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Lenzing Speaks on Stylishly Sustainable Trends for Fashion and Home 

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Lenzing Speaks on Stylishly Sustainable Trends for Fashion and Home 

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Lenzing Speaks on Stylishly Sustainable Trends for Fashion and Home 

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Lenzing Speaks on Stylishly Sustainable Trends for Fashion and Home 

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Lenzing Speaks on Stylishly Sustainable Trends for Fashion and Home 

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Lenzing Speaks on Stylishly Sustainable Trends for Fashion and Home 

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Lenzing Speaks on Stylishly Sustainable Trends for Fashion and Home 

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Lenzing Speaks on Stylishly Sustainable Trends for Fashion and Home 

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Lenzing Speaks on Stylishly Sustainable Trends for Fashion and Home 

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Lenzing Speaks on Stylishly Sustainable Trends for Fashion and Home 

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Lenzing Speaks on Stylishly Sustainable Trends for Fashion and Home 

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Lenzing Speaks on Stylishly Sustainable Trends for Fashion and Home 

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Lenzing Speaks on Stylishly Sustainable Trends for Fashion and Home 

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad