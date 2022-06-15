Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: June 15, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Meet Han Chong and Roland Mouret, Fashion’s Hottest New Power Couple

Men's

Christie’s ‘Six Rings’ Auction Kicks Off Sneakers, Streetwear Vertical

Business

Neiman Marcus Group Tracking Business Above Pre-COVID-19 Levels

Lenzing Tackles Transparency

Lenzing’s diversified approach to transparency is inclusive of leveraging new technologies and services for brands and conscious consumers.

Lenzing
Lenzing’s digital initiatives collectively aim to increase transparency for the textiles industry.

Increasing transparency, for Lenzing, crystalizes as a multipronged mission to help achieve a wholly sustainable textile industry. Through its fiber technologies and thoughtful take on consumerism, Lenzing is fostering increased transparency in fashion by strengthening relationships between brands, consumers, and suppliers to propel the fashion industry in a more sustainable direction.

Sustainability, in all its facets, is the future of the fashion industry-at-large. A recent McKinsey & Co. report found that 60 percent of fashion executives have already invested – or plan to invest – in closed-loop textile recycling by next year, while consumer demand for nuances such as material origin, ethical production and fair labor have increased considerably.

In Lenzing’s Sustainability Report 2021, which was published in April, the brand outlines its sustainability targets that collectively aim to increase transparency. Its report tracks Lenzing’s own sustainable innovations and, in detail, updates on the progress made in achieving its short- and long-term goals.

Related Galleries

Technology is the backbone of the approach Lenzing has taken to fulfill its commitment to supply chain transparency, according to Florian Heubrandner, Vice President Global Textiles Business at Lenzing AG. With its Fiber Identification technology that launched last year, Lenzing wards off counterfeits by way of authentication for products made of TENCEL™, VEOCEL™ and LENZING™ ECOVERO™ branded fibers.

“From the fiber all the way to the finished garment, our Fiber Identification technology enables complete traceability across the entire production process. Relying on physical identification of a fiber’s origin at the yarn, fabric, and garment level, the technology guarantees that Lenzing fibers have been produced where high standards of environmental responsibility have been met.”

Heubrandner added that for a massive industry so susceptible to greenwashing, brands and retailers can use its technology to “guarantee that their products have not been made with raw material stemming from controversial sources.”

Lenzing Tackles Transparency
Florian Heubrandner, Vice President Global Textiles Business, Lenzing AG

Also launched with the TENCEL™ brand’s network of collaborators in mind is Lenzing’s E-Branding Service platform. On a retail level, Lenzing explained, the platform’s system offers brands a solution to clarify the benefits of a sustainably made product through applications on its platform for product license, swing tags and other branding materials, allowing consumers to easily verify that a product has been made with high-quality Lenzing fiber and have the confidence that a product has been responsibility made.

“We know that our retail partners work hard to make their brands stand out, and for the sustainably minded consumers, it can be difficult to identify brands that have a responsible production process, especially when there’s little transparency into the kinds of fibers used in their clothing and manufacturing methods employed,” Heubrandner noted.

In the ever-evolving TENCEL™ universe, the brand said it will continue to see ways to enhance transparency to each step of the supply chain. “I envision that the future for textile transparency lies in digitalization,” Heubrandner predicts. “Our own digital transformation journey began several years ago, with our partnership with TextileGenesis™, for example, allowing us to embrace tools such as blockchain to support traceability in the supply chain. We have plans to continue leveraging digital tools to foster wide-scale transparency.”

Beyond all this, Lenzing said that working closely with its partners in the value chain is a key step in accelerating progress. “Lenzing joined the Sustainable Apparel Coalition (SAC) in launching the Higg Transparency Index program for this very reason, with the goal to provide consumers with credible product information, evidenced through data,” Heubrandner shared.

“Our commitment does not end there, as we aim to see the program’s realization in stages. By early 2023, the goal of the program is to incorporate social data from facilities, becoming the first holistic system for communicating sustainability performance across a product’s lifecycle.”

Harold Weghorst, Vice President of Global Marketing & Branding, Lenzing, said that its focus will remain on building solutions that improve and evolve the industry. “While we continue to advocate for innovation in sustainable raw materials, we will continue to go beyond fibers and look for new ways to engage brands and consumers, enabling them to embrace sustainability anytime, anywhere.”

Lenzing Tackles Transparency

Hot Summer Bags

Lenzing Tackles Transparency

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Lenzing Tackles Transparency

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Lenzing Tackles Transparency

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Lenzing Tackles Transparency

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Lenzing Tackles Transparency

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Lenzing Tackles Transparency

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Lenzing Tackles Transparency

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Lenzing Tackles Transparency

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Lenzing Tackles Transparency

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Lenzing Tackles Transparency

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Lenzing Tackles Transparency

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Lenzing Tackles Transparency

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Lenzing Tackles Transparency

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Lenzing Tackles Transparency

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Lenzing Tackles Transparency

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Lenzing Tackles Transparency

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Lenzing Tackles Transparency

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Lenzing Tackles Transparency

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Lenzing Tackles Transparency

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Lenzing Tackles Transparency

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Lenzing Tackles Transparency

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Lenzing Tackles Transparency

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Lenzing Tackles Transparency

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Lenzing Tackles Transparency

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Lenzing Tackles Transparency

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Lenzing Tackles Transparency

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Lenzing Tackles Transparency

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Lenzing Tackles Transparency

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Lenzing Tackles Transparency

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Lenzing Tackles Transparency

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Lenzing Tackles Transparency

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Lenzing Tackles Transparency

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Lenzing Tackles Transparency

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Lenzing Tackles Transparency

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Lenzing Tackles Transparency

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Lenzing Tackles Transparency

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Lenzing Tackles Transparency

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Lenzing Tackles Transparency

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Lenzing Tackles Transparency

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Lenzing Tackles Transparency

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad