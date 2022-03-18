Veocel Expands, Signals Strength of Green Beauty, Hygiene Segment

Fiber firm Lenzing is expanding its Veocel product to the U.S. market — and its growth is marked by a subtle change in branding that speaks to a clean and fresh vision for the marketing of consumer-packaged goods made with its eco-friendly fiber.

Veocel, a botanic, cellulosic fiber debuted by Lenzing in 2019 in Europe, has made its way overseas after years of success in the consumer-packaged goods industry. “Derived from nature and designed to return to nature,” as the brand cleverly describes it, Veocel promotes a more circular economy through its Eco Cycle technology that enables a closed-loop production process.

Its minimalist Veocel logo — seen on the packaging of home, beauty, and personal care products — is exclusively devoted to a variety of nonwoven, sustainable products valued by customers seeking circular and greener alternatives in the segment, and Veocel counts Coterie and Neutrogena as partners.

Here, Miray Acar, head of marketing, Europe, Veocel, for Lenzing Group, talks to WWD about the genesis of Veocel, its impact on sustainability in the beauty/hygiene segment, and plans for continued expansion.

WWD: Tell us about Veocel botanic, cellulosic fibers. What inspired the creation of this product?

Miray Acar: Veocel branded fibers are the premium ingredient fiber choice for natural everyday products from beauty, body, intimate to surface products. Veocel fibers are from botanic origin, made from the renewable raw material wood. Lenzing strives to reduce the ecological strain from the fiber industry by introducing sustainable fibers to the nonwovens market. Innovative technologies have been developed to reduce environmental impact down the value chain, such as carbon neutral Veocel fibers and Veocel fibers with Eco-cycle Technology, which contributes to circular economy.

WWD: Describe the new look of Veocel fibers. How does its new aesthetic differ? Why is it differentiated in the fiber/textile market?

M.A.: The Veocel brand was designed and launched in 2019 as Lenzing’s nonwovens fiber brand to provide consumers with an eco-friendly option for beauty, body and hygiene products in the market. The Veocel look and brand encourages consumers to really consider making responsible choices about everyday care products and make them understand that their daily choices are decisive to leave a better environment for future generations. Consumers can be confident that when they see Veocel logo on the pack, there’s no synthetic fibers inside their product, which doesn’t disappear in the environment for many years.

WWD: How does Veocel impact the nonwovens and beauty/hygiene product category?

M.A.: Veocel fibers by Lenzing are wood-based cellulosic fibers which offer an eco-responsible alternative to fossil-based plastics in wet wipe substrates. In a recent Scripps study, Veocel fibers biodegraded in soil and marine water in as little as two weeks, without release of any micro plastics into the environment. Veocel fibers are gentle on skin, clean and safe, offer long lasting comfort and durability, whilst meeting product performance standards compared to single use products in the market.

WWD: Are there any standout brand partnerships with Veocel fibers from Lenzing?

M.A.: Yes, we’ve partnered with Coterie on their baby wipes products. As well as Neutrogena’s Makeup Remover — Cleansing wipes. Both are plant-based, biodegradable and compostable. We love that our brand partners are choosing an eco-friendly alternative for single-use products. It’s important to build these partnerships with brands to educate consumers about their purchasing decisions and how it can affect our planet, but also minimize the use of our planet’s resources.

WWD: What’s next for Veocel?

M.A.: Veocel is working closely with partnering brands are creating educational campaigns around the importance of eco-friendly products for the nonwovens industry in beauty, wipes and hygiene world. And Lenzing continues its carbon neutral efforts in the nonwovens industry: Veocel Cares for the Future Campaign — coming soon.

